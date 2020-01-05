True housewives Sheree celebrates her 50th birthday! (Photos)

Sheree Whitfield of Real Housewives of Atlanta turned 50 yesterday and looks spectacular.

The beautiful reality star celebrated her birthday in silence, having dinner with her closest friends, in her lovely house, Chateau Sheree.

So what has Sheree been up to lately? Well, she is still working on her women's fashion line, She By Sheree, which she launched in 2008. Since then, the company has already sold millions of dollars in brokers, and at one time partnered with Nordstrom to sell her shirts. . . According to Sheree, his company will also expand to the home decoration area by 2022.

Happy birthday Sheree !!

Here is the beauty:

Sheree did not always have a glamorous life. She was raised by a single mother of two children in Shaker Heights, Ohio, located just outside of Cleveland. In 2000, he married retired NFL player Bob Whitfield, but the couple divorced in 2007.

Sheree and Bob have two adult children together, Kairo and Kaleigh, but also has an older daughter, Tierra, from a previous relationship she had when she was a teenager.