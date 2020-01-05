Trey Songz's mother defends her son in the midst of a lawsuit for sexual assault while more women speak against him

%MINIFYHTMLdac1ba9fdd53c5852f35ef5d709c49439% %MINIFYHTMLdac1ba9fdd53c5852f35ef5d709c494310%

April Tucker shares a publication on & # 39; stancing of victims & # 39; Shortly after his famous son is beaten with a multi-million dollar lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Miami.

Trey SongzApril Tucker's mother has apparently shot the woman who accused her famous son of sexual assault. April does not sympathize with the accuser, suggesting that the woman is a false victim who persecuted the singer for money. "Victim stance [skeptical emoji]," the legend wrote on his Instagram.

She published this quote, "Abusive victim of narcissists? The true victim will seek help because she cannot bear the pain and suffering. The narcissist who plays the victim's role will look sorry for the tales of abuse they have suffered. Life seems to be well, there is no pain or abuse to overcome. Their only problem: they lost their food ticket when the real victim escaped. "

Trey Songz's mother defends her son

Trey Songz was sued by Jane Doe for $ 10 million for allegedly assaulting her sexually in 2018 after she was invited to a Miami nightclub after a New Year's Eve party at P DiddyThe house of Despite the severity of the accusations, Trey did not seem upset. Recently he posted on his Instagram a happy photo in a club. He did not mention anything about his legal problems when he wrote: "Blessed. Less stressed."

After the lawsuit, a video appeared showing a woman who remembered her meeting with the singer of "Slow Motion" at a wedding party where she was allegedly being energetic. "He looked at me all night," he said. "I go to the pool house and he is at the door and he pushed me against the wall and put his lips on my lips and said, & # 39; let's do this & # 39 ;."

Another woman speaks against Trey Songz

Another woman shared a similar story on Twitter. She was reportedly the fourth woman to speak against Trey Songz. "I would tell a story about him, but I don't care, I only know that when I grew up I was a fan of R&B, and now I don't hear any of his music anymore," he wrote. "It doesn't matter that I'm not going to say what happened. I just know she doesn't lie. These people you are looking for are really disgusting."