Trey Songz was hit with a multimillion dollar lawsuit for sexual assault

Trey Songz, the R,amp;B singer, was recently criticized with a new $ 10 million lawsuit from a woman and her lawyer who claim the artist sexually assaulted her.

Reported by The Blast, the store says that a woman in Georgia, called "Jane Doe," filed a lawsuit against him for putting her hands on her dress without permission, and also trying to insert her fingers into her vagina.

According to the lawsuit, the woman claims that the event took place at a Miami nightclub on January 1, 2018, after Doe and Songz left a party at P. Diddy's house. On Friday, Trey posted a message on his Instagram that said: "Blessed. Less stressed."

As fans of the artist know, Doe has been accused of domestic assault before, however, the charges and the lawsuit were later dropped. As previously reported, the 2018 domestic abuse case mentioned above was rejected by the Los Angeles District Attorney.

Andrea Buera accused Trey of hitting her and causing a concussion at a party in Hollywood Hills during the NBA All-Star Weekend weekend. Subsequently, the City Attorney's Office initiated an internal debate on whether or not the artist would face charges of minor crimes of domestic violence.

A spokesman who spoke with the aforementioned media confirmed that Trey had been arrested by the authorities and charged with domestic violence charges. Later, Songz, on Twitter, addressed the accusations and said none of that happened.

Songz said he was "lying about a defendant falsely for the personal benefit of someone." In the same Twitter post, Trey said his lawyer told him not to say anything else.

I will not talk much more about this, but I would like to thank you for all the prayers and support. 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 – Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

Lisa Bloom, known for representing a large number of famous artists, many of whom are women, said she and her client were going to try to facilitate the charges through family court. As previously reported, Trey also had problems in December 2016 when he threw electronic equipment off the stage and into the crowd.

Ad

Subsequently, Trey injured two different people, including a sergeant and a police officer.



Post views:

0 0