Trey Songz coming down – White girl accuses of sexual assault! (Video)

The #MeToo movement is about to end another black male celebrity: R,amp;B singer Trey Songz.

So far, the #MeToo movement has been devastating to powerful black male celebrities. As a result of the new movement, Bill Cosby and R Kelly were jailed, and the career of legendary entertainment icons Russell Simmons and Tavis Smiley have been destroyed.

The #MeToo movement has not had almost the same effect on men of any other race.

And the next black man expected to be shot down is Trey Songz.

Earlier this week, a woman sued Trey Songz for $ 10,000,000. The Georgia woman, who uses the alias Jane Doe, claims that the singer assaulted her inside a Miami nightclub in January 2018. She claims that the two were sitting at a VIP table when Trey allegedly moved his hands under his skirt and touched her. your private areas without your consent or permission.

Now another woman, a source of Caucasian entertainment, says Trey Songz sexually assaulted her.

During a recent interview, the unidentified woman explained: "[Trey Songz] pushes me against the wall and puts her lips on my lips, and says & # 39; let's do this."

Here is the video: