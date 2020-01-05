Toya Johnson has the best ice cream experience with her best friend and children: see The Clips

Toya Johnson had a great time this weekend with her friend and the children, and made sure to share this experience on her social media account for her fans to see. Check out these great clips he shared on his social media account.

‘Funny moments with my sister @all_about_cjn and the children of,quot; Ice "in the Gaylord. It was a great experience. Toya subtitled his post.

Someone said: & # 39; Very funny with the famous next "Girls Trip,quot; I love you guys ", and another follower posted this:" Congratulations to you and your baby daddy. I am happy for you, happy wife, happy life. the best❤️ & # 39;

A follower posted this: "And then the coats don't help haha. I forgot to wear gloves last year and I almost put on a frost."

A follower told Toya: to @toyajohnson I thought you were in Nashville, TN ICE in Gaylord. I was about to be so excited !!! LOL! "

A fan told Reign's mother "And then the coats don't help haha. I forgot to wear gloves last year and I almost froze."

Someone else said: ‘Heyy @toyajohnson quick question. When will your super pretty caps come back into existence? Preferably black? Thank you!! ❤️❤️ ’

One of Toya's fans said: Estaba I was in Gaylord in DC for Christmas! They know how to make Christmas. Everything was beautiful!! The ice show was absolutely magical @toyajohnson. "

In other news, just the other day, it was reported that Toya seems to want to return to normal with the Weight No More movement, and shared a couple of posts on his social media account related to the topic.

In case you don't know, Toya and her future husband Robert Rushing released the Weight No more movement back in 2019.

Ad

This movement aims to raise awareness about overweight and obesity because these are serious health problems.



Post views:

0 0