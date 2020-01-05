Topher Grace announces her wife's pregnancy at a charity event

Wenn

The actor of & # 39; That & # 39; 70s Show & # 39; gives the happy news at a Hollywood charity event that he and his wife Ashley Hinshaw are having a new addition to their growing family.

Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw They are waiting for their second child together.

The 41-year-old man "That 70's show"The 31-year-old star and actress shared the exciting news at the Art of Elysium 2020 event on Saturday, January 4, 2020, where the couple was honored with The Spirit of Elysium.

While accepting the award, Topher joked with the charity president Jennifer Howell: "As you can see, we are waiting for our second. And after knowing how young children really are, this is all yours Jen."

Topher and Ashley are already parents of the 2-year-old daughter, Mabel. They got married in Santa Barbara, California, in May 2016, two years after they started dating.