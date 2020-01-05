Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw wait for baby No. 2

2020 has had a great start to Topher Grace Y Ashley Hinshaw!

On Saturday, the lifelong couple dazzled on the red carpet at the 13th annual Art Of Elysium celebration in Los Angeles.

And although the ceremony was full of fierce fashion and an even more fabulous guest list (Bella Hadid, Marilyn Manson, Twenty one and many more attended), it was the Grace who caused a stir in the fantasy affair.

the About Cherry The actress and her husband expect their second child together! The 31-year-old star even showed her growing baby bump when she walked the red carpet with the 41-year-old actor.

Ashley dazzled in a whimsical light blue dress and cradled her bulge during her step and repeated. As if that wasn't cute enough, the That 70's show alum was grinning from ear to ear while posing next to his wife.

At the event, Topher even addressed the great elephant in the room and announced the exciting news.