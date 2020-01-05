Top 10 Cowboys training candidates to replace Jason Garrett

Jerry Jones finally made the move that many frustrated Cowboys fans were reportedly waiting to let coach Jason Garrett go after 10 seasons (and six long days) in that capacity for the team.

Although Jones resisted separating from Garrett during the Dallas low season in 2019, he had no choice but to make a decision to slap Garrett after the team failed to return to the playoffs as East NFC champions.

Garrett was held for so long because Jones respected him as much as the former Cowboys' intelligent backup QB. But despite an 85-67 record in the regular season, the inconsistency and disappointment of the playoffs, with Dallas falling far short of the glory of the Super Bowl, forced Jones's hand.

Because they are the Cowboys, few job opportunities as a coach can bring the same prestige in American team sports. Jones has the money, the means and the influence to pursue almost anyone who wants from the professional or university soccer ranks.

We have already broken down the large board of all possible wild replacement options for each arena based on the initial betting accessories. But here he is reducing that list to the top 10 candidates to help the Cowboys win again. The list starts with three big fish that Jones can find with the right deal.

Urban meyer

Former Ohio State Chief Coach

Meyer, 55, is doing well as a Fox Sports commentator, but his ability to turn talented programs into powerful champions, even at a different level, is appealing to Jones. You can get the best out of your offense, defense and, so important for Jones, special teams.

If Jones can give up some personal control, it could work with Meyer, returning the best of Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer's vibes.

Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma head coach

Riley, 36, has just finished another season of frustration in the college football game with the Sooners. He has maintained an offensive machine, replacing Bob Stoops and producing NFL caliber quarterbacks at Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray (the last general selections No. 1) and Jalen Hurts.

It is no secret that Riley has been casually courted by the Jones family and is close to them. There may be a feeling that he is close to his roof in Norman and also that his schematic and motivational skills will translate well to the NFL. It could end up being a bigger legend in Dallas.

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan head coach

Harbaugh, 56, still has to train the Wolverines against Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day, but there should be more expectation about his return to the NFL with the Cowboys providing an attractive and winning opening. If Meyer and Riley don't end up working for Jones, don't forget Harbaugh. There is a history of him creating a power with the 49ers and taking them to the Super Bowl.

Harbaugh would restore some of the mental and physical strength needed, the right kind of shake for the Cowboys.

Matt Eberflus

Defensive Coordinator, Colts

Eberflus, 47, was a coach supporter for the Cowboys of 2011-17 before landing in Indianapolis to work for Josh McDaniels and then Frank Reich. He took full advantage of the combination of young and veteran talent of the Colts with a good combination of intrigue and motivation.

He has the skills to manage an entire team on a return to Dallas.

Robert Saleh

Defensive Coordinator, 49ers

Saleh, 40, will be a good candidate for everyone because of his excellent work in San Francisco this season. He is the kind of fiery leader that each team would like to influence veteran and young players alike.

He has a great experience with Kyle Shanahan and Pete Carroll.

Eric Bieniemy

Offensive coordinator, bosses

Bieniemy, 50, deserves to be as tall as he is on most lists. Andy Reid's portfolio has led to good head coach concerts for Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy in recent times. Bieniemy has done a great job with Patrick Mahomes, and with extensive experience under Reid, he is ready to operate a complete team.

The Cowboys should see what it would mean for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Greg Roman

Offensive Coordinator, Ravens

Roman, 47, has been interviewed for jobs before, when he was doing wonders for Harbaugh and the 49ers. His action has skyrocketed again by turning Lamar Jackson into the NFL MVP in Baltimore.

He would also play with the strengths of Prescott and Elliott, balancing an aggressive pass game with an effective and heavy approach.

Josh McDaniels

Offensive Coordinator, Patriots

McDaniels, 43, is still looking for his second job as head coach, now 10 years after his brief time with the Broncos. The situation of the Colts did not work for many reasons, but the Cowboys' work has the potential to be a strong post-Patriots destination.

Again, this is related to the Cowboys' greatest strengths around Prescott and Elliott. If the Cowboys plan to meet expectations, it would start with their explosive scoring.

Kris Richard

Defensive coach and air game coordinator, Cowboys

Richard, 40, should be reheated as a lead candidate. His greatest work was done with Pete Carroll and the Seahawks' defense, overseeing the Boom Legion high school.

He is a rising motivator and player-friendly position coach, whom Jones should consider his best internal candidate.

Kellen Moore

Offensive Coordinator, Cowboys

Moore is only 31 years old, but has shown his insight as the player calling in Dallas this season. There is a feeling that Garrett's offensive experience in conservatism could be holding back the Cowboys from their potential, which in turn would ease their defensive burden.

Do not sleep with Jones when rolling with his prodigy. There is no doubt that Moore is loved by the players.