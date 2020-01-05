Tom Hanks offers an epic and emotional speech from the Golden Globes

We have nothing to thank for the national treasure Tom Hanks!

The legendary star was honored with the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, and in true Hanks style, he began his epic speech mocking himself, pointing out one of his previous projects that was included in the assembly of his performances.

"Telling the truth now, can I see a sleight of hand? How many people in this room have a clip package that includes The Love Boat, anyone?" Hanks asked the crowd, before briefly singing the main song of the series.

But Hanks, who won four Golden Globes in his career, won the Best Actor award for his performances in Great, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump Y DiscardHe quickly got excited (started crying) and took a moment to regain his composure when he started talking about his family, including his wife Rita Wilson and his children, who attended.

"A man is blessed, a man is blessed with a family sitting in front like a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is … five children who are braver, stronger and more wise that your old man, "said the 63-year-old man," and a loving group of people who have moved away from me being away months and months at a time. Of course, otherwise I wouldn't stand here if they didn't have to put with that I cannot tell you how much your love means to me. "