Tom Hanks offers an epic and emotional speech from the Golden Globes

We have nothing to thank for the national treasure Tom Hanks!
The legendary star was honored with the prestigious Cecil B. de Mille Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, and in true Hanks style, he began his epic speech mocking himself, pointing out one of his previous projects that was included in the assembly of his performances.
"Telling the truth now, can I see a sleight of hand? How many people in this room have a clip package that includes The Love Boat, anyone?" Hanks asked the crowd, before briefly singing the main song of the series.
But Hanks, who won four Golden Globes in his career, won the Best Actor award for his performances in Great, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump Y DiscardHe quickly got excited (started crying) and took a moment to regain his composure when he started talking about his family, including his wife Rita Wilson and his children, who attended.
"A man is blessed, a man is blessed with a family sitting in front like a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is … five children who are braver, stronger and more wise that your old man, "said the 63-year-old man," and a loving group of people who have moved away from me being away months and months at a time. Of course, otherwise I wouldn't stand here if they didn't have to put with that I cannot tell you how much your love means to me. "
After addressing "the wife and children," Hanks went on to respect many of his famous cast mates, and admitted: "You are a jerk if you don't steal from all the people you've worked with."
He highlighted stars of "a name,quot; as Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan, Antonio Banderas Y Julia Roberts, as well as "Sally Field, even if they are two names, it is still one!"
Hanks also thanked many of the directors and writers with whom he has worked over the years, and said that "he has never been challenged, bewildered or lost sleep because of the work of the directors with whom I have worked, each of them them. "
Hanks, one of the most celebrated actors in film history, offered advice to the next generation, telling the story of a moment that defined his career when he worked as an intern at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival later this year. 70, his first professional job.
"Dan Sullivan, the director we had celebrated too much the night before, yelled at us all. We showed up for rehearsals and yelled at us, he actually yelled at us and said:" Hey, look, you, actors, do you know what is your job? They should be presented on time and they should know the text and have a head full of ideas, otherwise I can't do my job & # 39; & # 39 ;. "he said. "That was the best lesson a young actor could have before anything else, head full of ideas. Bring anything, try anything you can't use. If it stinks, they won't use it."
He continued: "Knowing the text, and it's not just your lines, it's everything. It's the red dot, it's the theme of the movie. You have to know. You may not be right in the opinion you bring but you have to go in some direction ".
He added that "showing up on time is one of the best acts of liberation you can do in a movie. That means people with radios in their ears do not need to knock on your door and say they are ready for you." "Actually you are ready and you have the freedom and you have the freedom to be there early enough to settle down because when the time comes, you have to hit the target and you have to go there."
When Hanks, who starred in beloved movies like Saving Private Ryan, without sleeping in Seattle, Splash, Turner & Hooch, you have mail, and countless others, began to get emotional again, joked and blamed, "it is the cold that makes this happen. I never get this emotional at home!"
Hanks was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his turn as Fred Rogers in A beautiful day in the neighborhood in the Golden Globes 2020.
The night before the Balloons, Wilson went to Instagram to congratulate her husband for receiving the special award.
"On the eve of the @goldenglobes I would like to congratulate my husband @tomhanks for his nomination for @abeautifuldaymovie and for his Cecil B DeMille award for his career," he wrote. "I can't think of someone else deserving!"
Hanks joins an esteemed list of stars to receive the award, which includes Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Audrey Hepburn, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Jeff Bridges Y Jodie Foster
