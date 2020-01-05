Tom Brady admits that his future with the Patriots is unknown, minimizes the conversation about retirement

%MINIFYHTML9c1f2819830bc7ffcf9cf6cf81efdf209% %MINIFYHTML9c1f2819830bc7ffcf9cf6cf81efdf2010%

At 42, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady could become a free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career, but neither he nor coach Bill Belichick were interested in discussing the future. of Brady after the defeat of New England by 20-13 against Tennessee in the wild. – Round card on Saturday.

"I don't know what the future will be like, and I'm not going to predict it," Brady said when asked if he would return to the Patriots in 2020. "I wish I had won tonight, and I wish I had done things better over the course of the season. But we just didn't do the job."

%MINIFYHTML9c1f2819830bc7ffcf9cf6cf81efdf2011% %MINIFYHTML9c1f2819830bc7ffcf9cf6cf81efdf2012%

Brady also said it is "unlikely,quot; to retire before the 2020 season.

MORE: Analyzing Brady options for 2020

"I don't know what the future will be like, and I'm not going to predict it." – Tom Brady on whether he will return with the Patriots in 2020 pic.twitter.com/ON0jpTWONd – CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 5, 2020

Belichick quickly dismissed the only question he received about Brady in his post-game press conference.

"Right now, we just finished the game," Belichick said. "So we are focused on this game, okay?"

Brady and the Patriots offensive had problems on Saturday as they did for much of the year. His yards by attempt fell to 6.6 in 2019, his lowest mark since 2002. Tennessee kept New England goalless after halftime, causing Brady to miss the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

"Playing for (Patriots owner Robert Kraft) and coach Belichick, I would say there is no one who has had a better career than me," said Brady. "I'm just with them. I'm very blessed."

MORE: Conclusions of the defeat of the Patriots playoffs

Brady has said he hopes to play until he is 45 years old. But the 2020 season in the two-year, $ 70 million contract extension that Brady signed last summer is voided, and there is a provision in the agreement that does not allow New England a label on it.

That means that Brady, assuming he and the Patriots do not agree with another extension before March 18, will be a free agent without restrictions for the first time in his Hall of Fame career.