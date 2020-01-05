Tinashe is now dating ANOTHER NBA player, Kyle Kuzma!

R,amp;B singer Tinashe loves going out with NBA players. In the past, he has been romantically linked to Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and JR Smith. Now he's dating another player: Kyle Kuzma of Los Angeles Lakers.

This relationship, however, did not evolve from nothing. Apparently, the two light-skinned celebrities have known each other for years, as confirmed by MTO News. But the couple got connected on New Year's Eve, when they both attended the New Year's Eve celebration at Delilah's in Los Angeles.

One of Tinashe's friends told MTO News: "Kylie was (Tinashe's) New Year's kiss."

And yesterday the two made their relationship official. Both published the same image in their GIs:

