Tinashe is now dating ANOTHER NBA player, Kyle Kuzma!

R,amp;B singer Tinashe loves going out with NBA players. In the past, he has been romantically linked to Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and JR Smith. Now he's dating another player: Kyle Kuzma of Los Angeles Lakers.

This relationship, however, did not evolve from nothing. Apparently, the two light-skinned celebrities have known each other for years, as confirmed by MTO News. But the couple got connected on New Year's Eve, when they both attended the New Year's Eve celebration at Delilah's in Los Angeles.

One of Tinashe's friends told MTO News: "Kylie was (Tinashe's) New Year's kiss."

And yesterday the two made their relationship official. Both published the same image in their GIs:

Tinashe was a child actress, before becoming an R,amp;B singer. He moved to Los Angeles as a child to pursue a career in entertainment. His notable roles included as a motion capture model in the animated film The Polar Express (2004), Robin Wheeler in the television series Cartoon Network Out of Jimmy & # 39; s Head (2007-2008), and a recurring role in the CBS series Two and a Half Men (2008–2009).

Tinashe's first single, "2 On," reached number one on the Rhythmic Airplay list, and reached number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. His debut studio album, Aquarius (2014), was recognized by critics of Music as one of the most "solid,quot; debuts for a new female artist in years. The album earned its nominations for Soul Train and BET Awards.

Tinashe's second studio album, Nightride (2016) reached number 8 on the Top R & B / Hip-Hop album list in the United States. Joyride (2018), his third studio album, reached number 58 on the Billboard 200 list and reached number 6 on the UK R,amp;B album list.