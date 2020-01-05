Tiffany Haddish will present a future Balloons with an expensive condition

Ricky Gervais He has not yet taken the stage at the 2020 Golden Globes, so it might be a little early to think about next year's host. But if you have Tiffany Haddish On your list, well, she has a list of demands.

Talking with E! News & # 39; Guiliana Rancic On the red carpet before the event on Sunday, January 5, which was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, the comedian and veteran presenter, hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2018, admitted that she had considered organize the Balloons or even the Oscars of the next months with a condition.

"Yes, I would love to. But I would not assume that responsibility for myself unless I was paid a substantial amount of money," he said. "If they want to pay me the normal rate, then I want a partner to do it."

"So, would you like to do it with someone?" G asked.

"Yes, I want to do it with someone," she replied with a cheeky look on her face. "However you take that statement, take it that way."