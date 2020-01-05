Tiffany Haddish will present a future Balloons with an expensive condition

David Fisher / Shutterstock
Ricky Gervais He has not yet taken the stage at the 2020 Golden Globes, so it might be a little early to think about next year's host. But if you have Tiffany Haddish On your list, well, she has a list of demands.
Talking with E! News & # 39; Guiliana Rancic On the red carpet before the event on Sunday, January 5, which was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, the comedian and veteran presenter, hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2018, admitted that she had considered organize the Balloons or even the Oscars of the next months with a condition.
"Yes, I would love to. But I would not assume that responsibility for myself unless I was paid a substantial amount of money," he said. "If they want to pay me the normal rate, then I want a partner to do it."
"So, would you like to do it with someone?" G asked.
"Yes, I want to do it with someone," she replied with a cheeky look on her face. "However you take that statement, take it that way."
It's not that it's not worth it, as it reminded G about his previous "very funny,quot; host concert: "One of the best rated awards shows."
During their conversation, G also had the scoop on his new movie Like a boss, which will hit theaters on Friday, January 10. "So it stars me, Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Billy PorterIt is in that. It's a lot of fun, "said Tiffany, giving her best elevator speech." These are two best friends with their own business. And someone tries to infiltrate the business. They break They come back together and they succeed as women should. Stay together."
For all of G's conversation with Tiffany, be sure to see the clip above!
Like a boss Arrives in theaters on Friday, January 10.
