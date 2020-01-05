The U.S. Army UU. You are working to develop new expeditionary command posts – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. He is working to design, develop and deploy a new coherent expeditionary command post structure.

Currently, the Army achieved a significant milestone in its initiative to deploy expeditionary command posts by completing the initial designs and launching the integration phase, according to a recent service press release.

The Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Recognition Center of the Army, also known as the C5ISR Center, leads applied engineering and the design of 12 integrated systems of vehicle and shelter command posts as part of A broader modernization effort service. This will create a new command post structure consistent with a reduced footprint instead of legacy and large carp-based command posts.

The Integrated Command Post Infrastructure program, or CPI2, administered by the Executive Office of the Command, Control, Communications-Tactics Program under the modernization effort line of the Army's command post network, brings together dozens of components of C5ISR infrastructure to provide flexibility, mobility and adaptability. Move quickly and maintain continuity of operations.

"These new designs are aligned with the Army's emphasis on speed and agility," said Mark Miltenberger, a mechanical engineer at the C5ISR Prototype Integration Center. "We begin by learning how the units use their command posts in all phases of operations and what their expeditionary needs are."

The C5ISR Center iteratively developed the design through a series of three workshops, which began in March 2019, with the Combat Team of the 3rd Brigade, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the Product CPI2 Manager. A key aspect of the program is to understand how soldiers will implement their new mobile command posts in all phases of operations.

"It is essential that engineers and soldiers work together during the process. Coordination and integration with the unit over the past year has been key to developing solutions to fulfill the intention of the Army," Miltenberger said. "We have compiled proven ideas in the field."

Large command posts encompass effective capabilities, but their large firms make them more detectable. With the Army facing peer and almost equal adversaries, the service has a priority to develop technologies that balance effectiveness and survival capacity.

The designs incorporate a significant amount of C5ISR equipment, including network communications, mission command hardware and software, power systems, radios, antennas, servers and computers, and heating and cooling units. Each component has complex interfaces, wiring, security requirements and energy needs that must be taken into account.

The number and types of vehicles, including modifications to the standard family of medium-sized tactical vehicles; Highly mobile multi-wheelers, or Humvees; an ultralight all-terrain combat vehicle; and an ISO shelter, which will be components of the command post, were also part of the experimentation process.

The PIF recently completed the review process to approve and finalize designs with Product Manager CPI2. With complete engineering plans to modify three types of vehicles, the C5ISR Center is now creating 3D models and drawings of computer-aided design and will proceed to the manufacturing and integration phases to produce a fully operational command post for the brigade.

"We have learned about the complexity of command posts," said Miltenberger. "We have always focused on a vehicle, but now we are interacting with each aspect through a holistic vision. We need to understand the existing team of the brigade to develop a plan. We are building for now, planning for the future."

The head of the C5ISR PIF division, Tom Brutofsky, said the team is delivering timely solutions in less than a year through its core competencies of applied engineering, development, manufacturing and testing.

"Our experience working in expeditionary command posts is allowing a rapid response to the needs of the Army," said Brutofsky. "The C5ISR Center staff has the experience to address the many challenges associated with the integration of the C5ISR systems of almost 10 organizations throughout the Army into a single agile command post."

The first set of command post capabilities will go to the CPI2 Product Manager in June 2020 with the launch of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) scheduled for fiscal year 2021.