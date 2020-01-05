The star of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; Vanessa Morgan marries her fiance in Florida

%MINIFYHTML661233c82cfb2847c1ca37f1076e623e9% %MINIFYHTML661233c82cfb2847c1ca37f1076e623e10%

The 27-year-old actress and her boyfriend, Michael Kopech, say what they should do in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and friends in Florida.

"Riverdale"Actress Vanessa Morgan he has married his baseball star boyfriend Michael Kopech.

The couple married in front of their friends and family on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida, E! News.

Morgan's co-stars Skeet Ulrich, Drew TannerY Madelaine Petsch They were among the guests who attended, and the 27-year-old actress joked that she would soon be a woman married with a sweet click of her two dogs with a sign around one of her necks that said: "Our hoomans are getting hooked."

He also posted a video showing his white "girlfriend" sneakers. Morgan and Chicago White Sox pitcher got engaged in July 2019 after a trip to Mooney Falls, near the Grand Canyon.

"My forever," captioned a photo of her boyfriend kneeling in front of the waterfall.

The 23-year-old athlete also posted an Instagram video of his proposal and added the caption: "I love you intensely, passionately and sometimes recklessly …"