The star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Cynthia Bailey secretly marries Mike Hill in New York

The star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; He has allegedly exchanged wedding vows with his promised sports commentator at an intimate ceremony in New York City after five months of engagement.

Cynthia Bailey He is reportedly married. "The true housewives of Atlanta"The star was seen wearing a wedding dress while her fiance Mike Hill He looked elegant in a tuxedo. They showed big smiles as the cameras rolled to capture the moment.

In his Instagram story, Mike shared a beautiful view of Central Park in New York City. "God is good," he wrote. The sports commentator then posted a clip of Cynthia with a hotel gown while putting on makeup. "My [queen emoji]," he said.

Mike Hill shares a look at his girlfriend

Mike proposed to Cynthia in July 2019 with the help of his daughter Noelle and his two daughters Kayla and Ashlee at the opening of their new place of business, The Bailey WineCellar. He pretended to make a toast before getting on his knees.

Cynthia and Mike started dating after being introduced by Steve Harvey in the old talk show of the comedian. Steve brought three potential suitors for her to choose, and she almost chose another person. "I said: & # 39; You're not choosing that guy, you're going to choose this guy [referring to Hill]. I convinced her that he was him," Steve said.

The couple made their Instagram relationship official in August 2018. It is the second marriage for both. Cynthia was previously married to Peter Thomas for six years, while Mike was previously married to the beauty pageant. Camille hill.

They previously announced their marriage plan on October 10, 2020. They also expected Steve to officiate their nuptials. "I would love you to do that," he said. "I haven't talked to him about that yet, obviously, he knows we're engaged. We have our date, which is perfect: 10/10/2020. And to make it even more perfect, having Steve officiating would be a happy ending."