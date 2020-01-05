The rockets point to the Green Zone of Baghdad for the second consecutive night | Iraq News

Six Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad, including three within the heavily fortified green zone of the capital that houses government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi army said.

The other three rockets landed in the nearby area of ​​Jadriya, the army statement said Sunday.

Police sources said six people were injured in the attacks.

Witnesses told the AFP news agency that two rockets struck near the US embassy in the capital of Iraq hours after the ambassador was summoned by the US attack that killed Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

Sunday's attack was the second consecutive night that the Green Zone was hit and the fourteenth time in the last two months that US facilities have been attacked.

A third rocket simultaneously hit a family home outside the Green Zone, injuring four, medical sources told AFP.

