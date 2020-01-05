The QB of the Eagles Josh McCown makes his debut in the NFL playoffs with his eighth team. Can you name them all?

%MINIFYHTML7c448ff800be80096a7ba52caa56843a9% %MINIFYHTML7c448ff800be80096a7ba52caa56843a10%

It took Josh McCown only 17 years in the NFL and eight teams to be the quarterback of a team in the NFL playoffs.

McCown, born on July 4, 1979, became the third player 40 years or older to play during the wild card weekend 2020, joining Tom Brady of the Patriots and Drew Brees of the Saints, who both lost. McCown left the bench for the Eagles on Sunday after Carson Wentz suffered a head injury in the middle of the first quarter against the Seahawks.

After Philadelphia did not re-sign Nick Foles and chose not to roll with Nate Sudfeld, who was often injured, as Wentz's main substitute, he signed McCown on August 17. While working as the new Wentz No. 2 throughout the season, McCown also worked as an assistant coach for his two sons' high school soccer team at Myers Park in Charlotte, NC

Before 2019, McCown played for seven other teams from 2002-18, spending a year out of the league in 2010.

Can you name them all? Track: The Eagles are their fifth NFC team. He spent only one season with three of the teams. He has played in NFC East, NFC North, NFC South, AFC East, AFC North and AFC West, losing only the NFC West. With his regular season record 23-53 as a starter, he finished .500 with just one of those teams.

The good news is that, if you are baffled by your stops outside of Philadelphia, your daughter and her friends should have given you some important clues more than three years ago.

Of course it does not appear in the photo were the Eagles. Or the Jets, for whom McCown played from 2017-18.

Your knowledge of the NFL jerseys should tell you that he played for the Buccaneers, Raiders, Lions, Bears and Browns. The Dolphins remind us that he was on that team during the offseason of 2008. He also spent time with the 49ers, but did not reach that list in 2011. One of the two teams missing, then, is the Cardinals, who recruited him in the third round in 2002 (No. 81 overall) outside the State of Sam Houston – which was his second college football team after SMU. The other is the Panthers, of course based in Charlotte, where he makes his home.

One more thing: when McCown was not in the NFL in 2010, the Texas native played for the Hartford Colonials of the ephemeral United Football League. He has been everywhere, man.

Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner was the most unlikely playoff QB in the 100-year history of the NFL. Put McCown No. 1 on that list now.