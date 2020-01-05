The patriots of the Tom Brady era will leave a complicated legacy every time their dynasty finally ends

It started in the snow and, quite possibly, it ended in the rain. The Patriots' victory 18 years ago in a playoff game against the Raiders that was buried in a snowstorm and overcast by the "Tuck Rule,quot; controversy launched an unprecedented reign over the NFL. That reign could have ended with a soaked Logan Ryan returning a Tom Brady pass for a pick-six on Saturday night.

Brady unofficially completed his contract with the Patriots when the final whistle blew over the Titans' 20-13 victory in the NFL wild card round. He is about to become a free agent. He is also about to turn 43, an age that saw Roger Staubach, John Elway, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning retired for a long time.

Only he knows what follows. Well, maybe he said something to Gisele.

However, in a sense, we will not see the end of the current Patriots regime at least until the NFL regulates the last "gate,quot; that involves the organization. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league is expected to impose discipline for an episode that involves a recording activity of a video team affiliated with a team on the Bengals bench before the Pats visit to Cincinnati. Schefter said a decision would come in two weeks, although the league responded label any speculative report .

If the Patriots are punished, they will have half the penalties for competitive infractions than the Lombardi Trophies.

It's hard to imagine that fans of the league, fans of other teams in the league, to be more specific, have the Patriots dynasty at the same rate as NBA fans in the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s. a reverence about what Michael Jordan and his teammates achieved is so lasting that ESPN will soon broadcast a documentary series about them that has as many episodes as "Band of Brothers."

The legacy of the Patriots could be more complicated than any great team in any sport.

While Brady watched most of his last chance to extend his 2019 season, chewed by runner Derrick Henry of the Titans, the Titans' offense consumed 11 minutes, 10 seconds from the last quarter at Gillette Stadium, and while the announcers of CBS Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were discussing whether this would be the quarterback's last game or just the last in New England, I began to contemplate that issue. I decided to follow the course that most would take in the year 2020.

I designed a survey on Twitter.

It reads:

"If that is the end, how will they see the Patriots dynasty?

1- With unwavering respect

2 – With a skeptical eye "

The answers were divided almost equally, with 51 percent choosing the negative answer. And that is precisely the point.

"I can not stand them,quot; said Jets fan Chris Gabriele , "but they have been the greatest dynasty in sport and I respect what they have done."

"The Patriots are the Lance Armstrong of the NFL,quot; said Steelers fan Evan Jenkins .

Brady did not say after the game if he would return to New England or the NFL, although he was more affirmative regarding the last question, saying that retirement is "quite unlikely,quot; at this time.

"I don't know what the future is, and I'm not going to predict it," he told reporters. "I was proud to be part of this team, not only this year, but every year. No one needs to make decisions at this time. I love playing football. I love playing for this team. I love playing for this team for two decades. and winning many games. "

Then, perhaps no one should make a final decision at this point on how to see what the Patriots have brought us since that night in January 2002, when Adam Vinatieri kicked a snowball through the uprights and delivered the first of 30 postseason victories accumulated before the surprisingly difficult 2019 season of the club.

However, when the end comes, the acclamation will not be unanimous.