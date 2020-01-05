The house of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban & # 39; under threat & # 39; in the midst of the Australian forest fire crisis

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; and her country singer husband have donated $ 500K to help victims and those affected by the devastating forest fire in Australia.

Nicole Kidman Y Keith Urban They have donated $ 500,000 to help those in Australia affected by forest fires that plague the country, after claiming that their family home is "under threat."

The "Big little lies"The country music actress and superstar went to Instagram on Saturday, January 4, 2020 to announce that they would donate half a million dollars on behalf of her family to Rural Fire Services.

"The support, thoughts and prayers of our family are with everyone affected by the fires throughout Australia. We are donating $ 500,000 to the Rural Fire Services they are doing and giving so much right now," Kidman wrote with his publication, which showed a list of other organizations people can help.

Urban went on to share the same message, but with a different list.

The donation comes after a report indicated that the couple's house in Australia had burned down. While a Kidman representative quickly denied the claim, she confirmed to Entertainment Tonight: "He's under threat, so watch him closely."

While attending the Gold Meets Golden event on Saturday in Los Angeles, Kidman apologized to reporters when he was visibly upset and confessed that he was "so distracted by what is happening in Australia."

When WENN went to the press, the national death toll from forest fires reached 23, with more than 1,500 homes destroyed in flames this season in New South Wales and Victoria.