The director of & # 39; The Cave & # 39; gets IDA asking for a reversal in your visa denial

WENN / Nicky Nelson

Members of the International Documentary Association have signed an open letter addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to request an exception for Feras Fayyad before the Oscars.

Up News Info

Filmmaker Alex Gibney and other members of the International Documentary Association are urging US authorities to reconsider their visa denial for the director of "The Cave" Feras Fayyad before the Oscars.

Fayyad, born in Syria, recently requested a new permit to visit the United States to promote "The Cave", which is in dispute over an Oscar nomination, but his request was closed at the US embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, where He lives in exile not long after he was granted permission for a previous three-month visa in September (19).

The immigration officer who handled his case cited the president Donald TrumpThe 2017 executive order prohibiting citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations, including Syria, from entering the country as part of an effort to "protect the American people from the terrorist attacks of foreign citizens admitted to the United States."

Now IDA members have signed an open letter addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, asking him to make an exception for Fayyad.

"Feras Fayyad is a respected and accomplished documentary filmmaker, but because he is Syrian, he has been denied a visa to visit the United States in support of his latest film, & # 39; The Cave & # 39 ;, distributed by National Geographic Documentary Films, "reads the letter. , sent to Pompeo on Friday (January 3).

"The film tells an urgent story of doctors who save lives under constant bombings in Syria."

IDA Executive Director Simon Kilmurray cannot understand why Fayyad now faces immigration issues: "It is terrible that Feras has been denied a visa," he tells Deadline.com. "There really isn't a good excuse for it. (He) has been coming and going to the United States for quite some time and denying him entry now is crazy."

"The Cave" is one of 15 documentaries that are still in the race for the Best Documentary Academy Award.

Fayyad previously made history in 2018 when he became the first Syrian filmmaker to get an Oscar for his film "Last men in Aleppo".

The producer of that project, fellow Syrian Kareem Abeed, was also denied a visa to attend the great Hollywood night until a last-minute revocation, promoted by IDA chiefs, allowed him to reach the United States just in time to attend the 2018 Academy Awards