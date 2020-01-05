The confident opening of the Zak Crawley test for England suggests that it will come | Cricket News





Zak Crawley broke with confidence five limits when he reached 25 of 35 deliveries at the top of the order

Dom Sibley dominated with the bat on the third day in Cape Town, but his opening partner Zak Crawley also hinted at the great promise to come.

Sibley's determined coup has undoubtedly consolidated his place at the top of the order not only for the two remaining Tests of the series, but also in the foreseeable future, probably confining Crawley to a place in the bank once Rory Burns I returned from his soccer injury.

But, as Sibley tentatively counted three of his first 30 balls, Crawley had confidently deciphered 25 of 35 deliveries at the other end. It was thoroughbred, sometimes defective, but also very fun to watch; "convincing cricket," according Sky Sports & # 39; Rob Key

The best of the action since the third day of the second Test between South Africa and England in Newlands in Cape Town.

Crawley showed bravery, facing some tests of Kagiso Rabada's short bowling, while also firing five precisely hit limits on his entertaining cameo before finally playing a shot too much and beating Rabada when trying a full blood drive.

Sometimes, it's not always about the amount of runs you score, but about the way you score them. Isn't that right, Jos Buttler?

Not since Haseeb Hameed made his debut in 2016 at the tender age of 19, scoring 31 and 82 against India in Rajkot, a New England batter seemed so calm at the test level.

Haseeb Hameed impressed on his debut tour of England in 2016, at age 19, but has struggled to run since

However, Hameed serves as a warning story. Since the injury interrupted his tour three years ago, he has not been able to win a retreat since his domestic form has fallen off a cliff. Hameed averaged 9.7 in 17 entries in 2018 and was released by Lancashire County at the end of last season.

Crawley is also young, only 21 years old, averages a little over 30 in the first-class cricket for Kent and his two single-figure scores were recorded before his effort in the second inning in Newlands, no doubt hint the hard work that awaits you.

Nasser Hussain, although impressed by Crawley, also detected a technical flaw in his eventual dismissal that will need a solution.

Kagiso Rabada could not contain his delight after firing Zak Crawley on the third day of the second Test in Cape Town.

"Crawley was playing very well, positively, he received a couple of hits from Rabada, and he got it right," Hussain said. Sky sports. "But something that really frustrates me; now I have seen a number of young cricketers from England enter, who can't play a suitable cover drive. That's the impressive thing about Ollie Pope."

"He was making a split screen (in comments) about his technique (of Crawley), about mastery of his lower hand.

"It's not a general criticism of him; Graeme Smith played in this part of the world with a closed bat face and almost got 10,000 tests.

"But be careful, since they do not bow on your pads in the cricket test, they are thrown out of the stump and, if he pushes the ball with his face closed, he will hit it."

"It's something that English coaches have to watch."

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan show their knowledge of cricket, while Rob reveals how he once prevented Rob Key from entering Canterbury!

The former Kent and England batsman and former Crawley champion, Key, chose to look at the character of his entrances over any technical fault.

"It's such a steep learning curve," said Key. "I can't tell you how far that is from the county cricket, somewhere like Canterbury, where you have 70, 80 mph bowlers, with the goalkeeper up.

"I thought he really resisted Rabada. It's not about technique, it's about courage, under such pressure, a young man, 21 years old, to be able to stand up and face him face to face with him today.

"I wanted to be brave, go out and have intention. He did it and he got England to have a decent start. It was a convincing cricket."

That decent start by Crawley and Sibley laid the foundations of England's dominance on the third day of the second Test, closing 218-4 with a 264 lead.

After having fought for so long, the batting lineup finally seems to be taking shape, and the big scores are expected to continue starting with this second-entry effort in Newlands.

In the years after the retirement of Sir Andrew Strauss in 2012, England had trouble finding even a first match to get the test level qualification. They needed two when Sir Alastair Cook retired in 2018.

There are reasons to believe that they have now found not only one, not only two, but three that seem capable of coping with the rigors of the Cricket Test. You could do those four, if you include the malleable Joe Denly, there are also Joe Root and Ben Stokes engraved in stone in the middle order and the very promising Pope in No. 6.

There will be (still) batting collapses, it's not an alignment to worry about the best cricket in the world yet, but, like Crawley's tickets, it's a start. Something worth investing in.

See day four of the second test between South Africa and England starting at 8 am, Monday at Sky Sports Cricket.