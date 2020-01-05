The collaborative project of & # 39; Jackboys & # 39; Travis Scott leads Sleepy Post-Holiday Billboard 200

%MINIFYHTMLaedb4093ec0f499bba29459deb68ab6f9% %MINIFYHTMLaedb4093ec0f499bba29459deb68ab6f10%

Although this marks the third time that the creator of hits & # 39; Highest in the Room & # 39; He leads the weekly music list, this is his first instance to do it not as a soloist.

Travis Scott (II) He is starting the new year leading the Billboard 200. However, he is not alone this time because "Jackboys", a homonymous effort of a new supergroup he founded, debuts at number 1 in a quiet week on the Billboard 200 with 154,000 units sold in the week ending January 2, according to Nielsen Music. Of that sum, 79,000 were in sales of traditional albums.

This marks the third time that Travis reaches the throne, although this is his first instance, reaching the top not as a soloist. He got his number 1 album for the first time in 2016 with his second album "Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight," followed by his "Astroworld" record. As for the other members of Jackboys Sheck wes, Don toliver Y Chase B, this is your first time to reach the top ten of the chart.

"Jackboys" is the only new release in the top 10 of Billboard 200 this week, and the other places belong mostly to old No. 1 albums. Roddy ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial" goes up to number 2 with 74,000 units, while Post MaloneThe "Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding" rises to number 3 with 64,000 units. Last week’s top chart, Harry Styles& # 39; "Fine Line" has to give up its place and go to number 4 with 54,000 units.

Following it is "Frozen II"soundtrack album that takes over position number 5 with 46,000 units, such as Billie eilish"When we all fall asleep, where are we going?" descend to number 6 with 45,000 units. On the other hand, Young thug"So Much Fun" jumps to number 7 with 38,000 units.

Now that the holiday season is over, some albums that have been removed from the top ten are returning. Dababy"Kirk" is at number 8 with 38,000 units, such as Taylor SwiftThe "Lover" goes to number 9 with 30,000 units. Completing the top ten for this week's chart is Summer walker& # 39; Over It & # 39; with 28,000 units.