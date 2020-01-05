The best of Deepika Padukone from Famous Filmfare



Deepika Padukone is one of the most adored celebrities in the world. Whether it's your style, your movies or your personal life, your fans and followers can never have enough. He has managed to obtain the love of millions over the years and continues to have an unstoppable career in his career with films such as Piku, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and now Chhapaak supporting his stardom.

While Deepika celebrates her 34th birthday today, we take a trip down the path of memory to witness some of the most precious moments she shared with us at Famous Filmfare. From sharing a laugh with our host and editor, Jitesh Pillaai, to talking about her love life and her marriage to Ranveer Singh, we take you closely and personally to this diva in this compilation of the talk show.

Unplugged, unfiltered and cheeky, here is the Deepika Padukone that not only rules with her talent and beauty, but also with her ingenious words.