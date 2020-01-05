The army officer says his mother's deportation is "completely inhuman,quot;

It has been an emotional start for the new year for Rocío Rebollar Gómez and his family.

On Thursday, after 31 years in the United States, a country where he had built a life and raised three children, including a son now in the United States Army, Ms. Gómez was deported to Tijuana, Mexico, where she There was little family left. .

That son, second lieutenant Gibram Cruz, 30, who has been in the army for five years and hastened to be with her the day after Christmas, said he was "shocked,quot; by the way his mother was treated and rated the Immigration actions. and Customs Control "completely inhuman,quot;.

Ms. Gomez, 51, was scheduled to deport herself and that plan was known to ICE, family lawyer Tessa Cabrera said Friday.

Instead, when the family went to an ICE office to discuss their case, Ms. Gómez was taken across the border to Tijuana without the opportunity to say goodbye, Ms. Cabrera said.