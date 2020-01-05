The army officer says his mother's deportation is "completely inhuman,quot;

It has been an emotional start for the new year for Rocío Rebollar Gómez and his family.
On Thursday, after 31 years in the United States, a country where he had built a life and raised three children, including a son now in the United States Army, Ms. Gómez was deported to Tijuana, Mexico, where she There was little family left. .
That son, second lieutenant Gibram Cruz, 30, who has been in the army for five years and hastened to be with her the day after Christmas, said he was "shocked,quot; by the way his mother was treated and rated the Immigration actions. and Customs Control "completely inhuman,quot;.
Ms. Gomez, 51, was scheduled to deport herself and that plan was known to ICE, family lawyer Tessa Cabrera said Friday.
Instead, when the family went to an ICE office to discuss their case, Ms. Gómez was taken across the border to Tijuana without the opportunity to say goodbye, Ms. Cabrera said.
The authorities "took her from behind,quot; and in less than 30 minutes she was in Mexico, said Lt. Cruz.
In the months prior to her deportation, Ms. Gómez, who, according to her family, ran a small business that sold natural and health products and drove to Uber, had tried to remain legally in the United States, including deferred action under Discretionary option for military families through Citizenship and Immigration Services, said Ms. Cabrera.
The family also worked to draw attention to the case by conducting interviews with the media. They held a press conference on Thursday and made posters showing support for Ms. Gomez the night before.
"Our hope was that our eyes were not the only ones who would witness this," Cabrera said of the attention. "I think Rocío kept hope and faith until the last moment."
Ms. Gómez was expelled from the country in 1995, 2005 and 2009, said Ms. Cabrera.
Mary G. Houtmann, an ICE spokeswoman, said Friday that Ms. Gomez's impeachment in 2009 was the result of a 2008 order from an immigration judge and that she illegally re-entered the country after that.
In March 2018, Ms. Gómez was detained by ICE, Ms. Houtmann said, and was prosecuted to be removed again, but Execution and Retirement Operations officers granted her a suspension while her appeals and requests to stay were reviewed. in the U.S.
Lieutenant Cruz, who lives in Texas and works in military intelligence, acknowledged that his mother had entered the country illegally, but described his expulsion as "completely unnecessary."
"She, as a responsible mother, did what any mother in her situation would do and took care of her children again by any means," he said. "A country that was founded with immigrants should welcome my mother, who throughout her life has been an outstanding citizen."
Ms. Gómez also has two daughters, 34 and 23 years old.
Families sacrifice a lot when the military serves their country, Lieutenant Cruz said.
"We never ask for brochures," he said. “We have always provided and succeeded by ourselves. We simply ask ICE to exercise some discretion and let it remain a contributing member of its society. "
Ms. Houtmann said that Ms. Gomez was informed last month that all the ways for her to remain in the country had been exhausted and that she was given until January 2 to leave.
Karla McKissick, one of Mrs. Gomez's daughters, expressed concern about her mother's future in Mexico. His mother's brother, while living in Acapulco, Mexico, was kidnapped and held by ransom, he said. The family presumes that he is dead and has never found his body.
Ms. Gomez stays with her half sister, someone she hasn't seen in at least 10 years, said Ms. McKissick.
"Her sister has a small house and she will stay on the couch," he said. "We are helping her financially to do the best we can."
Shortly after Ms. Gomez's transfer to Tijuana, Ms. McKissick crossed the border to bring her supplies.
"According to our lawyer, we have no options," he said. The family also hopes that a change in administration or a change in laws can help their mother's case. "But as of now, all we can do is hold our breath," he said.