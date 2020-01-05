Tens of thousands cry when Soleimani's body returns to Iran | Iran news

Tens of thousands of people dressed in black have filled the streets of Mashhad and Ahvaz to pay their respects to Qassem Soleimani, the most powerful and revered military commander in the country who was killed by an American air strike in Iraq.

Soleimani's body was transferred to the city of Ahvaz, in the southwest, on Sunday, two days after his murder triggered a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Several others also died in Friday's attack on a convoy at the Baghdad airport, including the Iraqi militia leader backed by Iran Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

In live images broadcast on Iranian state television Sunday, tens of thousands of people marched through Ahvaz holding portraits of Soleimani, seen as a hero for his role in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s and for leading the Iran's operations in the Middle East as head of the overseas forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The images showed crowded crowds of Mollavi Square with flags in green, white and red, representing the blood of the "martyrs,quot;, men and women crying as they beat their chests to the sound of the songs.

Soleimani's body arrived in Iran on Sunday to a crowd of mourners (Morteza Jaberian / Mehr News Agency via AP)

Authorities plan to take Soleimani's body to the sacred city of Mashhad later on Sunday, as well as to Tehran and the sacred city of Qom on Monday, for public grieving processions, and then to his hometown of Kerman for burial on Tuesday.

Dorsa Jabbari of Al Jazeera, reporting from Mashhad, said the mourners gathered at the shrine of Imam Reza, where Soleimani's coffin would be displayed later.

"He is very revered and loved. Many people say they can't believe he is gone. The whole country is in mourning," Jabbari said.

"Apart from the pain … there is a lot of anger and frustration. The Iranians want their government and their military to respond. They want revenge."

Trump threatens to hit 52 Iranian sites

The murder of Soleimani marks the most significant escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran in recent years.

The friction is rooted in the 2018 U.S. decision to withdraw from a nuclear agreement signed in 2015 between Iran and the world powers. The historic agreement is likely to crumble further, as Tehran is expected to announce as soon as Sunday that it will take a further step in the wake of Washington's withdrawal and the reimposition of punitive sanctions.

After the murder of Soleimani, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned of a "severe revenge,quot; when he called for three days of national mourning, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran's response to the murder would be long and prolonged

Although it is not clear how or when Iran will respond, reprisals are likely to occur after the grieving period ends.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to attack 52 Iranian sites "very fast and very hard,quot; if Iran retaliated and attacked US citizens or assets. Meanwhile, the United States has sent another 3,000 troops to Kuwait, the last of a series of deployments in the region in recent months.

In Iraq, where three days of mourning have also been declared, security forces were on high alert, according to Osama Bin Javaid of Al Jazeera.

In reporting from Baghdad, Bin Javaid said that the burial of al-Muhandis would take place in the southern city of Najaf.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Iraqis marched on Saturday in several cities to mourn Muhandis and Soleimani.

At night, a rocket fell into the heavily fortified green zone of Baghdad, near the US embassy. In the US, Another hit the nearby neighborhood of Jadriya and two more were shot at the Balad air base north of the capital, but no one died, the Iraqi army said in a statement.

There was no attribution of immediate responsibility.