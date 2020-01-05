Tamar Braxton shares a magnificent video with David Adefeso of his tropical Vacay and fans are in love

Tamar Braxton shared a fantastic video with David Adefeso on his tropical vacation. The view is beautiful, as you will see in the following clip.

‘Some of you will not see the magic. On the other hand, it is not for everyone to see "Tamar subtitled his video.

Someone said: ‘You are too much! Love overflows, "and a follower posted this:" Amazing, it shows you are happy, congratulations! "

A fan wrote: & # 39; Happiness fits you well … your past had to happen to find that man & # 39 ;, and another commentator published this: & # 39; Exactly I love the view, it is absolutely beautiful, and you all look absolutely amazing. boo. & # 39;

Someone else said: "The most beautiful sunset in the world and the most beautiful girl in the world … what more can a man ask for."

One commenter was glad to see Tamar in such a good mood and said: "Tamar, I love to see how happy, really happy you are and how great you are with your child."

A follower said: "The blue bird has returned home with a smile on his face!" And another fan wrote this: "The magic of both being together is enough." @Tamarbraxton. "

Tamar also shared a video that probably has his boo, David Adefeso, amazed.

He doesn't wear too many clothes, and his curvy figure can easily be seen in the clip and his fans love his video.

Tamar is living his best life these days and could not be happier due to the link David has with his son, Logan Herbert.



