Takumi Minamino's debut in Liverpool against Everton evaluated | Soccer news

Takumi Minamino made his debut with Liverpool in his 1-0 victory over Everton in the third round of the FA Cup in Anfield.

The 24-year-old Japanese international joined from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window for a fee of 7.25 million pounds after impressing in the Champions League against Jurgen Klopp's team.

Named as part of a second-row lineup in the FA Cup, that could normally have meant that Minamino was making a discreet start in his career at Anfield. The identity of the visitors changed that.

Minamino showed his willingness to run in the defense of Everton

Instead, it was a strident introduction to English football, but two years after Virgil van Dijk scored his Liverpool debut with a winning goal in this exact match, Minamino had a quieter first game for the club.

He looked animated in the early stages. Although Divock Origi has a more robust physical presence in the attack, it was the Belgian who went to the sides with Minamino playing as a central striker.

There were some promising exchanges with Harvey Elliott and a clear willingness to run behind the opposition's defense.

Minamino looked bright in the early stages of Liverpool's victory over Everton

Minamino certainly looks great to play the pressing game that Klopp favors and will certainly be an important option in the attack as the games continue to accumulate.

But the new man vanished after the break and maybe that's to be expected since this was his first appearance in almost four weeks, since he starred against Liverpool for his old club.

He was removed in favor of the return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with Curtis Jones quickly scoring the winning goal a few moments later.

It is not a stellar individual debut then. But a role in a FA Cup victory over Everton is not a bad way to start. Takumi Minamino will expect there to be many more good Anfield nights to come.

5 – Try a one-two with Elliott but his connection to the ball is not clean 6 – A teammate does not see running from behind. eleven – Good strength to win a great challenge against Holgate and hold the ball twenty – A strong retention game leads Lallana to shoot a shot that clears the bar 25 – Another neat one-two with Elliott results in a corner of Liverpool 28 – It will run from the depths, but Richarlison goes back to board 33 – Good route behind Everton's defense, but Holgate displaces him 34 – Opportunity! It does not connect properly with your head from the left origi junction 43 – It deviates to the right and wins a corner while trying to throw a cross 51 – Phillips introduces a pass but the first touch is poor and possession is lost 68 – Cut a pass to Jones but the movement is useless 70 – Replaced by warm applause with Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing it