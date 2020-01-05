Sweden vs. Finland: live score, summaries, updates of the World Juniors 2020 bronze medal game

It is the "Battle of Scandanavia,quot; for bronze while Sweden and Finland hit the ice in the Czech Republic.

Two teams with a long history of fighting in the IIHF World Junior Championship face again on Sunday in a rematch of the 2014 gold medal game that Finland won in overtime. That triumph began a decade in which Finns win three gold medals; Sweden has not won the title since 2012.

Neither team won bronze in more than 10 years: Sweden in 2010 and Finland in 2006; however, they will look for the award this year to avoid returning home empty-handed.

The teams met in the opening game of group A when the Swedes won 3-2 in overtime. It was a dandy of a game that saw the Vancouver Canucks prospect Nils Hoglander tie the game with a lacrosse-style goal. Alexander Holtz scored the winner of the game and the Swedes would not lose a single game until defeat in Saturday's semifinal against Russia. The country has dominated the preliminary game since 2008, with a 52-0 record; However, in those 12 years, they only won one gold, five silver and one bronze medal.

A team full of talent, have achieved 29 goals in the tournament, while allowing the least number (13, tied with Russia). Hoglander has scored 10 points (five goals, five assists); However, his status for this is in the air since he was ejected from the semifinals after giving a high blow. Samuel Fagemo, the second round selection of the Los Angeles Kings 2019, is the first in goals scored with seven. Toronto defender Maple Leafs, Rasmus Sandin, has dominated the game at both ends and has scored two goals in the semifinal game. Hugo Alnefelt, who seemed unstable at first but is expected to settle against Russia, is expected among the pipes on Sunday.

Finland comes from a 5-0 defeat by Canada in the other semifinal. Justus Annunen had played well in the tournament, registering a saving percentage of .921, but fought the Canadian offense of great power. The Finns have a strong blue line with disk engines that can score from above the circles. They will rely heavily on veteran defenders Anttoni Honka, Ville Heinola and Toni Utunen to resolve the defense and help generate offense. Kristian Tanus has been one of Finland's best strikers, as he established the winning goal of the game against the United States with a pass without looking; He leads the team with eight points (two goals, six assists). Patrik Puistola, a prospect of Carolina Hurricanes, is his top scorer with four markers.

