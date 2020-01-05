Summary of Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2, winners, match ratings

%MINIFYHTML16d84e53762e54f0679594b18d19b4799% %MINIFYHTML16d84e53762e54f0679594b18d19b47910%

Could New Japan Pro Wrestling beat the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 14 on Sunday morning at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo?

The distinctive NJPW event provided moments of his life. You went from the final fight in the legendary career of Jyushin Thunder Liger to two historical figures in the professional fight in Chris Jericho and Hiroshi Tanahashi, finally closing horns and ending with Tetsuya Naito and Kazuchika Okada organizing one of the best games in recent memory. He saw Naito win the victory to become the first fighter in the history of New Japan to celebrate the IWGP intercontinental and heavyweight championships at the same time.

Here are the match ratings and a summary, courtesy of Steven Muehlhausen of SN.

Evil, Shingo Takagi and Bushi def. Togi Makabe and Toru Yano and Ryusuke Taguchi will win the NEVER Openweight 6-man team championship

Muehlhausen: It was a five-team match that was reduced to these two teams.

Evil is always solid, Bushi is fine, but Takagi has something that always makes you want to see him inside the ring. The fight concludes when Bushi sprinkles the fog in Taguchi's eyes and Takagi hits Made in Japan to score the score and win the titles.

Grade: C

Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee def. Jyushin Thunder Liger and Naoki Sano

Muehlhausen: Seeing Liger walk the ramp for the last time was a chill moment because of what it meant for the little boys in the fight to prove they are special and that they can do and mean as much as the big ones.

The central focus was on Takahashi, who won the IWGP junior heavyweight title of Will Ospreay on Saturday, and Liger.

The two began and ended the game with Takhashi running the time bomb for the pinfall at the time of the torch passage. That was the right move with Takahashi in a position to be what Liger was for more than 30 years.

A phenomenal career, and thanks to Jyushin Thunder Liger for everything you've given to the business of professional wrestling.

Grade: C +

Roppongi 3K def. Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo will win the IWGP junior heavyweight team championship

Muehlhausen: What a match. The rhythm set by the four boys was something worth seeing. I know people will get upset because they are used to WWE and their methodical style of team fighting.

Remember this as the contest that sets the standard for how the show will unfold.

Grade: B +

Zack Saber Jr. def. Sanada will retain the British heavyweight championship

Muehlhausen: If you are a fan of technical struggle, this was for you. Knowing is a genius at work. The way he can make what seems boring stay in something exciting is a testimony to him. And that is due to the trust that exudes within the square circle.

Credit must be given to Sanada for being able to adapt to Saber's style. Not many boys can adapt to different styles, but he was also ready.

Surprised Saber won, considering that the construction had focused on Sanada not winning an individual title. But the story continues that Sanada falls a little short.

Grade: yes

Jon Moxley def. Juice Robinson will retain the title of IWGP United States

Muehlhausen: You went from a fight to a tremendous fight between two rivals.

Seeing Robinson from NXT to New Japan is night and day. Your improvement is great to see. And being in New Japan is tailor-made for Moxley, as it can return to its roots of being in hardcore games before entering WWE.

The shots that Moxley and Robinson were launching were hard and rigid, and neither of them gave an inch until Moxley drove him away with a double-arm DDT immediately followed by Death Ryder to hold on to the championship.

Moxley was expected to lose his belt here, so it's good to see him stay in the company. Perhaps this is an extension of a possible association between AEW and New Japan.

Grade: yes

Hirooki Goto def. KENTA will win the open weight championship NEVER

Muehlhausen: A little mediocre, but you could see it coming since the three previous games were very good. While everything KENTA and Goto did was fine, there was something missing to accelerate.

What a difference a year makes for KENTA. It went from being a last-minute idea after leaving Japan for WWE to now being close to what it was when it was at the top in the 2010s. You could see when he walked towards the ring that his confidence had returned after appearing They shot him.

Combined that with his performance in the ring with Goto, it seems that KENTA is about to return to his former self.

I wonder what will be next for both boys, since it seemed they could be running reasonably fast.

Grade: C

Jay White def. Kota Ibushi

Muehlhausen: What a performance by White and Ibushi considering what their bodies did on Saturday. The storytelling was great.

Both boys sold for each other's movements like a million dollars, especially White when Ibushi showed his new bad streak and planted White with one brutal blow after another. The look in his eyes was tingly and made you feel like he wanted to inflict serious damage on White.

Gedo's interference with the brass knuckles to help White get the victory was too much, but it fits perfectly with White's heel personality.

It will be interesting to see where Ibushi goes after two consecutive defeats, since White seems to face Naito on the road.

Grade: A-

Chris Jericho def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Muehlhausen: That was a tremendous old school fight. Jericho and Tanahashi made each other's gestures, showed excellent facial expressions to make you believe in what they were doing and made every move they made important.

They had the crowd in the palm of their hands from beginning to end, which culminated with Jericho causing Tanahashi to contact his patented lion tamer.

There is a reason why Jericho and Tanahashi are two of the greatest of all time. And this fight showed why that is the case.

I know that many fans wanted Tanahashi to win in order to fight against AEW's heavyweight title, but as NJPW announcer Kevin Kelly said in the post-game broadcast, "Goodbye forbidden portal,quot; shows that the tension between the two organizations is still there.

Hopefully one day that will change, since both companies that work together are the best for business.

Grade: A-

Tetsuya Naito def. Kazuchika Okada will win the IWGP heavyweight title and retain the Intercontinental title

Muehlhausen: You can have a pretty good idea of ​​how a game is going to be before the two participants even lock themselves up. That was the case of Okada and Naito, since the crowd was deafening and had not yet touched.

At first, I was playing as if Okada was always one step ahead of Naito and showed heel tendencies by being more arrogant and sure that he could beat Naito whenever he wanted. He even showed a new dimension to his character when he hit Naito head-on across the bulletin board and injured his knee.

That only made the crowd more behind Naito and they had the people there, who were involved in everything that either of them was doing, but in unison he wanted Naito to get ahead and finally win the big one.

But then we saw that both boys continued to expel the final movements of the other at the last possible moment, which made you put yourself on the edge of your seat asking you what it would take for Okada or Naito to move the other away.

You knew it was Naito's night when, unlike the last time they met at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January 2018, Natio arrived at Stardust Press. He followed it with a final Destination to gain victory and capture the final prize in the main New Japan event and become the first person in the history of NJPW to have both titles simultaneously.

This was an incredible match to culminate a historic weekend. The bar was Okada-Ibushi since Saturday, but Naito-Okada broke through and had an epic encounter that people will talk about in the coming years.

Grade: A ++++