Spotted: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fly out to Lucknow

It's the 34th birthday of superstar Deepika Padukone and she's celebrating the day in the most surreal way possible. Continuing with the promotions for their next movie, Chhapaak, Deepika is traveling to Lucknow with Ranveer Singh and the two will spend time with the survivors of an acid attack before traveling to Delhi to continue regular movie promotions.

Deepika and Ranveer were taken to the airport early today and the couple stayed outside the airport for longer to cut a cake with the paparazzi present. All smiles when she was received by parents, Deepika and Ranveer even posed with one of the photographers.

Since we saw DeepVeer together, scroll through the photos of this lovely couple who are heading for a short trip on Deepika's birthday.