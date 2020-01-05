South Africa vs England – Live match coverage

%MINIFYHTMLb19e8fae0618c094983d5c70eabd84c79% %MINIFYHTMLb19e8fae0618c094983d5c70eabd84c710%

Dom Sibley is approaching a Maiden of the Test century after England built a dominant advantage of 264 races over South Africa on the third day in Cape Town.

The first game shared an association of 116 races with Joe Root (61) and while England's captain and night watchman Dom Bess (0) fell late in the day, Sibley will start day four at 85 not with visitors 218- Four.

The day began with James Anderson (5-40) completing his 28th five-wicket course in test matches, beating Sir Ian Botham's record in England, as South Africa was eliminated by 223, giving England a 46-run lead in the first entries. , and the batters took over there.

Sibley was the pillar of England, allowing others to fight around him and they did it excellently to put his side in a strong position to win the second Test and level the series.

England had the perfect start when Anderson, having taken a wicket with the last ball of day two, struck with the first delivery in the morning while bowing the ball over Kagiso Rabada (0) and attracting Nick Buttler.

The England bowler could not complete the hat-trick, but did not have to wait long for his fifth wicket. Anrich Nortje (4) tried a booming momentum, the ball moved away a bit, took the edge and Ben Stokes held on to another good catch, this high on his left, to become England's first gardener to take five catches in An entrance test.

South Africa had added only eight to its nightly total and, when England's starters came out, Zak Crawley started positively with two limits the first time since Rabada. The fast bowler returned to the young starter and hit him twice with gorillas a couple of times later.

However, Crawley did not shy away from the battle and will have been disappointed to leave and criticize Rabada for having reached 25 with another pair of classy boundaries.

With the attack by South Africa without the energy and strength they had shown in previous days, Sibley and Joe Denly stood firm for the rest of the session, leaving the ball out and consolidating England's position of strength in the afternoon session. .

Denly left after lunch and quickly hit Keshav Maharaj back midway for a rebound of four, but that show of attack intent led to retiring from South Africa with Faf du Plessis and his roulette deciding to switch to bowling over the wicket and enter the rough outside the stump of the right hand leg.

With batters happy to kick him and little movement at the other end, there was a stalemate when Sibley and Denly resolved the races to build England's leadership.

A 73-run association finally broke up when Denly faced a Nortje goalie and lowered him to the thin leg where Dwaine Pretorius ran to take a good catch.

Root reached the fold and wasted little time before sweeping Maharaj by four and, at tea time, the leader of the tourists was 155.

There was more aggression, both in the hitting game and in the wickets race, from England in the early afternoon session and Sibley took his first test fifty of 140 balls before South Africa managed to stop the flow of races.

However, England was not in a hurry and Root, in particular, still managed to keep the score. The closest the hosts were to creating an opportunity in the first half of the session was when an advantage of Sibley against Maharaj went out of play, but did not reach the point and moved away from the fielder to increase South Africa's frustration.

As the day approached its end, Root almost seemed to be playing with the South African field, moving to 47 with a delicate sweeping palette for two that brought the deep square gardener back thinner before hammering a full blood sweep just in front of the square to get to your 46th test fifty following ball.

However, the patron of England left before closing when Pretorius produced a beauty that rose a little and separated from a crack to take advantage, allowing Du Plessis to swallow the opportunity to slip.

Bess entered during the last nine minutes, but could not survive the day, as he put on a glove on Nortje's bumper and was handed over in review of the last ball of the day.

