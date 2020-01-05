Somali terrorist group destroyed an American spy plane in an attack on a military base in Kenya – Defense Blog

Al Shabab, the Somali terrorist group, attacked a military base in Kenya on Sunday that is used by US and Kenyan forces, according to U.S. Africa Command

"US. The African Command acknowledges that there was an attack at the Manda Bay airfield, Kenya, and is monitoring the situation," said a spokesman for the United States African Command in a statement provided to ABC News. "As facts and details arise, we will provide an update. "

The official did not provide information on possible victims at the Kenyan military base that has housed US military personnel. UU. During years. It is not clear how much US personnel are stationed at the base that reportedly has been a site for US special operations forces. UU. They operate in Somalia.

In a statement, the Kenyan Defense Forces (KDF) said there was an attempt to violate security at Manda Airstrip, which is near the US base at Camp Simba, but was "successfully rejected."

"So far four terrorist bodies have been found," the KDF said in the statement. "The landing strip is safe."

On Sunday, al-Shabaab, affiliated with al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for an attack on Camp Simba, in Lamu County, near the Kenyan border with Somalia.

Some sources reported that several planes were destroyed during the attack, including the Wolfhound C-146A operated by the US Special Operations Command. UU. And the modified Havilland Canada Dash-8 spy plane, which bears the US civil registration code. UU. N8200L

C-146A Wolfhound is a tactical transport aircraft designed and manufactured by Fairchild Dornier, for the US Air Force. UU. (USAF). The aircraft provides flexible, sensitive and operational transportation of personnel of the US Special Operations Command. UU. (USSOCOM) in the theater.

The aircraft is also used to perform non-standard aviation missions (NSAv) to assist the Joint Special Operations Command of the USSOCOM.

As for the Dash-8, this is a specially modified aircraft, equipped with a synthetic aperture radar capable of creating images in an area almost two miles wide, depending on the altitude of the aircraft. It also had a sensor turret with electro-optical and infrared cameras.

ISR mission on Tripoli, #Libya, for this #WE Special Operations Command Dash 8 Q200 (N8200L) departed from Souda Bay AB pic.twitter.com/jMbI37U0M0 – ItaMilRadar (@ItaMilRadar) March 20, 2019

A Kenyan police report cited by the Associated Press also said that two planes, one from Kenya and one from the United States, along with two American helicopters and other vehicles, were destroyed in the attack.

In his statement on Sunday's attack, al-Shabab said he had inflicted "serious casualties,quot; on both US and Kenyan forces and confirmed that he had destroyed US planes and vehicles.

Somali Islamist militants said they destroyed seven planes and three vehicles on Sunday in an attack on a military base in Lamu County in Kenya, used by both US and Kenyan troops, although their account could not be independently verified. .