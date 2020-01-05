Soleimani's funeral underway in Iran: all the latest updates | Iran news

Funeral processions to honor Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds force of Iran who died in a US air strike in Baghdad, began in the Iranian city of Ahvaz early Sunday, hours after his remains arrived from Iraq.

Soleimani was killed along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF or Hashd al-Shaabi), An umbrella organization backed by Iran comprising several militias. Several other people also died in Friday's attack.

The US measure has led to the worldwide condemnation of leaders and officials who fear that tensions in the region may increase dramatically. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that "a strong reprisal is waiting."

On Saturday, American president Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites "very hard,quot; if Iran attacked US citizens or assets.

Sunday, January 5:

Trump warns of a harsher response if Tehran retaliates

President Donald Trump warned that the United States would hit Iran harder than ever if Tehran retaliates for the murder of Soleimani.

Trump wrote on Twitter: "If they attack again, which I would strongly recommend that they not do, we will hit them harder than ever before!"

He continued with another tweet, saying that the United States would use its "beautiful new,quot; military equipment "without hesitation,quot; if the Iranians retaliate.

Honor ceremonies Soleimani starts in Ahvaz

Thousands of mourners gathered in the city of Ahvaz, in southwestern Iran, where funeral processions began to honor Soleimani on Sunday morning.

The images on state television showed people dressed in black in Mollavi Square, with flags in green, white and red, representing the blood of the "martyrs,quot;, while others showed portraits of the murdered general.

Soleimani's body arrives in Iran

Soleimani's remains were returned to Iran on Sunday and transferred to the city of Ahvaz, in the southwest of the country, the official IRIB news agency reported.

