Soleimani is not an anti-imperialist hero | I ran

Immediately after the news of the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, some leftist circles in the West proclaimed with great confidence, once again, that World War III is just around the corner. Earlier, these same global fatality warnings were evoked when U.S. President Donald Trump ordered rather toothless attacks against empty military targets in Syria and increased his rhetoric against Kim Jong-un of North Korea.

And just as a world war did not erupt on these previous occasions, it will not explode now.

Much of the left in the West (the same ones that describe themselves as progressive) also brutally attacked people in the Middle East who celebrated the death of Soleimani and al-Muhandis. While it is incorrect to praise Trump's decision to assassinate the two commanders as a "noble act," framing what happened within the old and tired leftist narrative of US imperialism erases the regional context and the suffering of millions of people in the Middle East in the hands of other powers.

In fact, it is important to expose Trump's imprudence and political opportunism, but it is unforgivable to ignore the crimes of Soleimani and al-Muhandis and those they served.

Trump's motives

With an next trial of political trial in the Senate, more Americans disapprove approving his presidency, and in the next elections, Trump is trying to consolidate his position in US politics and play with his base. Your term has been marked by there are no clear national or foreign policy agendas, frequent golf trips that raise ethical questions about how federal dollars are spent, and Twitter crises that often have nothing to do with reality. In short, when Trump ordered the murders, his presidency would not necessarily be described as successful.

While it is clear that the president of the USA. UU. He was motivated by internal considerations, after the attack, he reclaimed that he ordered it in the name of the fight against global terrorism and that the murder of Soleimani meant that his reign of terror was over.

This rhetoric could help him improve his qualifications before his candidacy for re-election in November, but it is simply a lie that Soleimani's murder will make the world a safer place. In fact, none of Trump's interventions in the Middle East has had any consequences for the security of the region, contrary to what many of the right have claimed.

People in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and other places where the Quds Force of Soleimani has been active will continue to suffer the consequences of Iran's foreign interference. The death of Al-Muhandis and the limited attacks that the United States has carried out against the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) will not dissolve the militia, which is very entrenched in Iraq

Similarly, the murder of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) did not make the region safer from terrorism. The ISIL attacks have continued, and Russia and the Syrian regime have also continued to use the "anti-terrorist operations,quot; excuse to intensify their military campaigns against civilians opposed to the Bashar al-Assad government, killing hundreds and displacing hundreds of thousands .

Trump's air strikes in 2017 and 2018 against Syrian regime targets did nothing to avoid the sustained campaign of extermination that Damascus has directed against its own population. Nor did it result in World War III or the war with Russia that some leftists were predicting on social media.

In fact, during his tenure, Trump has been playing on both sides, the right-wing hawks and the left-wing "anti-war,quot; crusaders. with its constant change of rhetoric between withdrawal and withdrawal from the Middle East and aggressive action.

He "withdrew,quot; from Syria, but sent troops to "protect oil." He promised hard action against Iran after the attacks in the Gulf, but did not retaliate in the way his allies wanted.

It is time for both sides to admit that Trump makes internal and external policy decisions based on his ego and what is convenient for him, not based on defending "our people"or some diabolical imperialist plot.

Regional reactions in context

The killings of Soleimani and al-Muhandis gave some Middle Eastern residents a sense of relief that they had finally got rid of two militia commanders who have brought much suffering to their communities.

But when Syrians, Iraqis, Yemenis and other Arabs published celebratory comments about the murders of two commanders they perceive as war criminals, Iran's defenders immediately criticized these people, resorting to insist that they knew nothing about their own countries, claiming that they are proimperialism.

In doing so, these leftist activists and "anti-war,quot; activists once again identified themselves with the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in the region. For them, the only civilian deaths that can be recognized are those caused by military intervention by the United States, Israel or their allies.

However, it is difficult to cover up the crimes that Iran and its regional representatives have committed in the last decade. Iran has backed and even advised on the brutal repression of the Syrian regime against opposition protests and later its mass murder of civilians through royal bombings and merciless sieges; also has sent Afghan refugee children Fight on his behalf in Syria. He has sent military and personal equipment to the Houthis in Yemen, who, like their enemies, the Saudis and the Emiratis, have been accused of committing war crimes in the Yemeni conflict. In Iraq, they have supported and directed militias that have committed several crimes against Iraqi civilians.

In this regard, it is not surprising that Syrians who have gone through the trauma of losing friends and family in the siege of Aleppo and the insult of seeing images from Soleimani marching through their city (to which they can never return), they are celebrating their disappearance. Nor is it surprising that Iraqi protesters, who have had to drag the bodies of friends shot in the head with Iranian military-grade gas grenades during Iran-backed militia attacks in their demonstrations, now applaud al-Muhandis' disappearance. who had been accused of leading the repression.

These same leftists who proclaim their concern about foreign intervention refuse to recognize Iranian intervention in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, when the people of those countries rebelled against authoritarianism, corruption, sectarianism and socio-economic collapse. When protests erupted in 2018 and 2019 in Iran against the Iranian authorities, they once again framed them in foreign sponsorship regime change narrative.

The constant need to defend the Iranian government, even against the protests of the Iranians who have suffered under this government, is an exercise in mental gymnastics. This is the same leftist segment that matches criticism of Iran for being an ally of Israel, which is very problematic given that Iran and Israel are committing the same crimes in the Middle East.

Is there only US imperialism?

There has been a lot of noise about the violation of Iraqi sovereignty by the United States, but little has been said about Iranian and Russian actions that violate sovereignty in the region. Soleimani's constant presence in Iraq to issue orders to Iraqi officials and forces is only one of many signs of Iran's disrespect for Iraq's sovereignty. For him admission of these same leftists, Soleimani was intervening in Iraq to "combat,quot; the US intervention.

In Syria, what these self-proclaimed anti-war activists see as Iranian and Russian deployment at the invitation of a legitimate president, the Syrians see it as an occupation allowed by a dictator whom they never elected in free and fair elections.

The debate over the murders of Soleimani and al-Muhandis has served to illustrate, once again, the inconsistent perception of a segment of the "progressive,quot; left of what constitutes "imperialism." They easily classify American and Israeli actions as imperialists; However, the aggression of others, be it Russia, China, Iran or their allies, which causes the same damage and death of civilians, is ignored, minimized or wrapped in "anti-terrorist,quot; narratives (quite similar to those used by the United States). and Israel).

Therefore, US and Israeli attacks against Iranian forces or the Assad regime have been denounced as acts of imperialism, while mass killings of Syrian civilians by the occupying powers Iran and Russia have been ignored, questioned or presented. like terrorist deaths.

However, criticize the US. UU. And Israel while ignoring the crimes of others, is not good for people on the ground who endure the worst part of the geopolitical battles between these global and regional powers. Crying "World War III is approaching,quot; every time the United States engages in aggression, it also ignores the fact that millions of people in the Middle East and elsewhere, where the intervention of the United States, Israel and Iran, Russia and China have caused conflicts, they are already living the conflict. realities of such war.

Being truly anti-war would mean opposing everyone's aggression and condemning all those accused of war crimes, be it Qassem Soleimani or Eddie Gallagher.

