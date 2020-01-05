Silver Streak goes directly to Champion Hurdle | Racing news





Silver Streak chasing Epatante in Kempton

Silver Streak is likely to head straight to Cheltenham for the Unibet Champion Hurdle after finishing second behind Epatante at Christmas.

Evan Williams Gray was third behind the spoiled Espoir D & # 39; Allen at the championship event last March.

While he found the 7-pound concession too much for Nicky Henderson's mare at Christmas Hurdle in Kempton, Williams has not seen anything else this season to prevent him from thinking that his position could be placed again.

"It has gone very well in the race. We could go to Wincanton (Kingwell), but I imagine we could go directly to Cheltenham," he said.

"It's only because seeing the way the other races developed at Christmas, apart from the horse that beat us, there is nothing else that has come to fame, so we could throw the dice and go to the Champion again."

"She (Epatante) was brilliant in Kempton, but the most intriguing thing I thought was the race in Ireland. The horse of Willie (Mullins) (Sharjah) that won is similar to the filly, a fast guy and a good terrain.

"Cheltenham the first day, with the water they put in, it's a completely different race, you really have to stay."

"Unless there is something I am missing, although I am not naive enough to think that we will win it because that would be stupid, I think we have a legitimate opportunity in every way."

"The horses tend to return year after year to run well on it. It may seem stupid to say so, but I think if you make a Grade One horse and our horse is beaten it is improving, the handicap keeps putting it on. There have been many winners of Champion Hurdle great prizes.

"I'm half thinking of going there fresh, but Wincanton’s race is there if we need to run."