See the best reactions to the stunning gold balloon opener of Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais Surely you know how to surprise and amaze.

Believe it or not, calling the comedian for his alleged offensive tweets towards the LGBTQ + community did not discourage him from making rude jokes in his opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes. In fact, he seemed to do the opposite. Within the first five minutes of the opening of the program, the Briton left people speechless with his crude comments about Judi Denchpaper Cats, among other things.

For starters, he had fun even organizing the show first. "You will be pleased to know that this is the last time I receive these awards, so I don't care anymore. I'm kidding, I never did. I don't care about NBC, this time either. So, I mean, Kevin Hart He was fired from the Oscars due to some offensive tweets, hello? Luckily for me, Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they have no idea, "he joked.