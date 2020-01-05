See the best reactions to the stunning gold balloon opener of Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais Surely you know how to surprise and amaze.
Believe it or not, calling the comedian for his alleged offensive tweets towards the LGBTQ + community did not discourage him from making rude jokes in his opening monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes. In fact, he seemed to do the opposite. Within the first five minutes of the opening of the program, the Briton left people speechless with his crude comments about Judi Denchpaper Cats, among other things.
For starters, he had fun even organizing the show first. "You will be pleased to know that this is the last time I receive these awards, so I don't care anymore. I'm kidding, I never did. I don't care about NBC, this time either. So, I mean, Kevin Hart He was fired from the Oscars due to some offensive tweets, hello? Luckily for me, Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they have no idea, "he joked.
Of course, this surprised most of the audience, including Tom Hanks, who is now the GIF reaction of the century.
One joke in particular had people in points: "You all look delighted, you dressed in your limousines. I entered a limousine tonight and the plaque was Felicity Huffman. No shut up. Is your daughter what I feel, okay? That must be the most shameful thing that ever happened to him. And his dad was in Boars".
Then, there was this: "Many talented people of color were rejected in the main categories. Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about it. The Hollywood Foreign Press is very, very racist … We were going to do an in memoriam this year, when I saw the list of people who died, it was not diverse enough. No, they were mostly white people and I thought: & # 39; No, I'm not alert. Maybe next year & # 39; ".
Oof The reactions were just as laughing when he had fun Leonardo Dicaprio. "Once upon a time in Hollywood It lasted almost three hours. Leonardo Dicaprio He attended the preview and in the end, his date was too old for him, "he joked.
And he closed the monologue doing a final dig in Cats, which should not be repeated, but here we go. "I saw a critic saying that this is the the worst thing that can happen to Cats from dogs but Mrs. Judi Dench defended the movie saying it was the role she He was born to play because she—I can't make this next joke, "he paused, before continuing."Because she doesn't love anything better to sink the carpet, raising his leg, and licking his p – sy ".
Well there it is.
To see which of your favorite stars take gold home at tonight's show, check out our full list of winners here.
Watch the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT! After the broadcast, recap the most important moments of the night watching the ME! After the party at 11 pm. ET / 8 p.m. PT, only in E! And don't get lost ME! News& # 39; new morning show at 7 a.m. Monday followed by Morning pop at 11 a.m.