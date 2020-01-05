See most of OMG's looks on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020

It's officially official: the prize season is here.

The 2020 Golden Globes have begun, and the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood were exhibited along the famous red carpet Sunday night serving obscene Y face.

And although some of our favorite stars opted for the classic route, others exceeded the limits of style with bold designs and exaggerated sets that undoubtedly set the tone for the rest of the main events scheduled this year.

Case in point: Billy porterHe slid down the red carpet as if it were his catwalk with a completely white outfit that made him look so angelic. From the charming color to the making of feathers on his hem and the rhinestone details wrapped around his custom jacket, this is a lewk to remember.

Most notably, Joey king set the fashion bar very when he arrived with an optical illusion design by Iris van Herpen. As if his daring piece wasn't flashy enough, the 20-year-old star dazzled everyone from head to toe. Her sleeves larger than life, her hot heels and her fresh face makeup certainly made a statement on her own.