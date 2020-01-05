See most of OMG's looks on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020

It's officially official: the prize season is here.
The 2020 Golden Globes have begun, and the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood were exhibited along the famous red carpet Sunday night serving obscene Y face.
And although some of our favorite stars opted for the classic route, others exceeded the limits of style with bold designs and exaggerated sets that undoubtedly set the tone for the rest of the main events scheduled this year.
Case in point: Billy porterHe slid down the red carpet as if it were his catwalk with a completely white outfit that made him look so angelic. From the charming color to the making of feathers on his hem and the rhinestone details wrapped around his custom jacket, this is a lewk to remember.
Most notably, Joey king set the fashion bar very when he arrived with an optical illusion design by Iris van Herpen. As if his daring piece wasn't flashy enough, the 20-year-old star dazzled everyone from head to toe. Her sleeves larger than life, her hot heels and her fresh face makeup certainly made a statement on her own.
Of course, we are just scratching the surface here. Jodie Eat, Cynthia Erivo and many other A-listers appeared and appeared tonight. To see who made us ooh and aah while they adorned the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes, check out our gallery below.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Joey king
The 20-year-old star walks the red carpet with an optical illusion dress by Iris van Herpen. From the electrifying silhouette to the undulating sleeves, this design is worth it.
Shutterstock
Billy porter
While the Attitude The actor always kills the red carpet, it really was with full force for the 2020 Golden Globes with his completely white design by Alex Vinash. From the making of feathers to the top of the perfectly adapted jacket and the rhinestone details, this is a lewk to remember.
Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
One word: deceased. This is how Erivo made us feel after she (literally) dazzled on the red carpet with a dress adorned with pearls and sequins by Thom Browne with a central slit that had embroidered flowers inside the dress.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Gwyneth Paltrow
The founder of Goop skips the slips and corsets and opts for a transparent tulle dress that shows his toned physique.
Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo always stuns on the red carpet and this time is no different. the Hustlers Star wears a multicolored party dress that features a white hem and a huge bow that was perfectly wrapped in vibrant shades of gold and emerald green.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Lucy Boynton
The politician The actress illuminates the red carpet with her shiny silver dress at the 2020 Golden Globes.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
Blanchett looks like a sunbeam with her pastel yellow dress that features undulating sleeves and an even more striking bodice!
Shutterstock
Sofia Carson
The 26-year-old star becomes bright and bold for the star-filled ceremony with a gum pink giambattista Valli dress.
George Pimentel / WireImage
Janina Gavankar
The way back The actress knows how to make an entrance and her vibrant swollen blue sleeves and her pure black dress speak on the red carpet!
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Karen Pittman
The morning show The actress adds a fun touch of color to the red carpet with her feathered dress that features pastel shades of pink, peach and coral.
Shutterstock
Ansel Elgort
Elgort is committed to brightness and glamor with a bright silver makeup that dazzles around your eyes. Now that is a lewk we will be facing this year!
Shutterstock
Jodie Eat
Green of envy! Eating stuns with an emerald green dress at the awards ceremony, but it's not the average dress. From swollen sleeves to the larger silhouette than life, this is a striking design.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Kaitlyn Dever
Next roses! Dever is surprised on the red carpet with her intricately embroidered Valentino dress that looks like a work of art.
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Karamo Brown
the Weird eye Star is serving risque tone and face with his embroidered black silk suit.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Shailene woodley
Royal blues! The Big Little Lies actress makes the red carpet her catwalk with her bright blue and black design that is seen directly from a museum. The color cut and the opening to the thigh are a chef's kiss!
Shutterstock
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
the Brooklyn without a mother The actress dazzles on the red carpet with a vibrant yellow gold number from Gucci that gives Golden Globe trophy a chance.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Dakota Fanning
The 25-year-old actress stuns with a Dior princess lavender dress at the star-filled ceremony.
For updates on the best dressed stars, the list of winners and more, E! New has you covered. Read all about the awards ceremony, here.
