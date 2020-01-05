See Brad Pitt Stop for a photography lesson at the 2020 Golden Globes

Brad Pitt He must have felt that tonight was a good time to get behind the camera.
the Once upon a time … in Hollywood Star, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a movie, was at the 2020 Golden Globes, strolling the red carpet, when he stopped to test the equipment of an attentive photographer.
"Now, where do I look? Right there? … Great," we imagine saying while looking through the viewfinder.
Already tonight Quentin Tarantino won the Best Original Screenplay for Once Upon a time, One of the five nominations of the film. Leonardo DiCaprio is also nominated for Best Actor in a movie, musical or comedy, Tarantino is nominated for Best Director and the tribute to Hollywood of the 1969 era is nominated for Best Film, Musical or Comedy.
"You know, I mean, his movies leave such a mark," Pitt told Ryan Seacrest in ME! Live from the red carpet. "You know it's going to be something special and see Quentin's love for industry, history, the city and see that this movie addresses that … it was a good thing."
Therefore, consider that Brad Pitt, movie star, actor much appreciated by critics and photography fan, is having a night of red letters so far.
He is also the fugitive favorite in his category, but like Tarantino, we don't like to write the ending until it's inevitable.
