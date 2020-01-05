See all the fashionable looks of the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020

Shutterstock
It's Showtime!
And so, the awards season is officially here with the launch of the 2020 Golden Globes in a matter of hours.
Held at the Beverly Hilton in sunny southern California, this live awards show promises a lot of star power, the host jokes Ricky Gervais and more than some surprises.
For those who are not up to date with who is nominated, Marriage history, the Irish Y Once upon a time in Hollywood They are among the best movie nominees. As for the small screen, Chernobyl, The crown Y Amazing Lead the TV nomination categories.
However, before delivering the awards, we have to talk about fashion in our massive red carpet gallery that is updated overnight below.
Since Jennifer Aniston Y Jennifer Lopez to Scarlett Johansson Y Charlize Theron, your favorite actors and actresses are scheduled to attend.
In fact, Beyoncé Y Taylor Swift It is also rumored that they will attend thanks to their nominations for Best Original Song-Movie. Basically, there is a fabulous fashion to admire throughout the night.
See every look from head to toe in our arrivals gallery that is updated overnight here.
