Seattle Seahawks 17-9 Philadelphia Eagles: DK Metcalf's big day wins it for Hawks | NFL news

Carson Wentz was eliminated from the game in the first quarter by Jadeveon Clowney hit





DK Metcalf had a great day for the Seahawks with 160 yards received, including a game capture catch

DK Metcalf had 160 yards and the game's sealed catch when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 in the final Wild Card round showdown in the NFL playoffs.

The Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, making his playoff debut, was eliminated from the game in the first quarter by a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jadeveon Clowney, and did not return with what was described as an injury to the head.

He was replaced by 40-year-old substitute Josh McCown, who was 18 of 24 for 174 yards in an impressive effort from the bank.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson had a fantastic start for Seattle, completing 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, adding 45 yards on the ground and achieving crucial conversions on the third attempt throughout the game.

Both sides struggled to move the ball at the beginning of the game, but Philadelphia shook when Wentz went to the locker room before the third unit of the day.

Both teams had exchanged field goals without any offense finding a rhythm: the Eagles defense frustrated Wilson and McCown finding their feet in their first appearance in the playoffs of their 17-year career, but the Seahawks finally made a touchdown with nine plays, 77-yard effort just before the break.

Rookie catcher Metcalf went free in the midfield for a 26-yard gain, David Moore broke a tackle to collect 38, and Marshawn Lynch culminated the tour with a classic race of the & # 39; Beast Mode & # 39; from five yards to give Seattle a 10-3 lead.

To start the second half, the Eagles' offense shot off. On the first play, McCown shot Zach Ertz deeply for a 32-yard gain, while a pass interference penalty two plays later added 20 more yards. However, they were forced to settle for a field goal when McCown was fired by KJ Wright.

Wilson immediately made them pay for not securing seven points.

Russell Wilson arrived when it mattered with clutch conversions for Seattle

Just five plays in the subsequent course, after a jump from Wilson to Lynch had collected 20 yards, Wilson threw a perfect deep ball to Metcalf from 53 yards. The great receiver dived to catch, got up and led a defender behind him to find the end zone and extend Seattle's lead to 17-6.

But McCown did not give up, and found Dallas Goedert and Greg Ward for 14-yard trucks, before Boston Scott broke free for a 21-yard run to bring the Eagles to the red zone. A 38-yard field goal by Jake Elliott returned them within a score at the end of the third quarter.

The last quarter was defined by the Seattle defenses.

First, after the Eagles managed to reach Seattle's 24 with six minutes remaining, they opted to do so on the fourth chance and the McCown pass was a bit behind Sanders, who couldn't secure the catch for the first.

After recovering the ball, Philadelphia moved the ball back down the field with ease. However, Seattle's defense hardened again on the goal line and it was Clowney who finally dragged McCown in fourth and seven on the 10-yard line.

As the Eagles still had the three wait times with two minutes remaining, the Seahawks had to pick up a first down to avoid returning the ball again and did so with another Wilson conversion. In third and 10, Metcalf once again defeated his defender, and a perfect shot allowed Metcalf to rise high and secure a 36-yard catch and victory.

With the Minnesota Vikings surprising the Saints in New Orleans and booking a trip to San Francisco, it means Seattle will travel to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next weekend.