Sean Stewart The sure truth will prevail in the case of New Year's Eve alteration

While he and his father Rod Stewart face a charge of minor aggression, the 39-year-old man claims that it was the security guard at The Breakers Hotel who was being very aggressive.

Rod StewartHis son is confident that he and his father will be released from any irregularity after an altercation on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2019), insisting that "the truth will prevail."

The rocker and his 39-year-old son, Sean StewartThey were interrogated by police in Palm Beach, Florida, last Tuesday after being accused of attacking a security guard at The Breakers Hotel when his family was denied access to a private event held in the area Children's complex.

According to the incident report, former reality star Sean stood "face to face" with the employee, identified as Jessie Dixon, and "pushed" him back, before Rod "approached (the victim) and I would punch him, "hitting. them in the "left ribcage area".

No arrests were made at that time, but Dixon informed the police of his desire to press charges, and now the Stewarts face a misdemeanor charge. However, Sean insists that their names will be erased once the detectives complete their investigation of the raid, because he argues that Dixon was the instigator.

Sean made it clear that he was simply defending his relatives and Sean told TMZ: "I am not allowed to make a comment, but I will say this: my dad always taught me to defend my family and my loved ones, and that is what that I did it, and the truth will prevail. "

He added about Dixon: "I was being very aggressive, that's all I can say."

Both Rod and Sean were ordered to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on February 5 to answer the charges.