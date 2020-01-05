Seahawks vs. Live Scores Eagles, updates, highlights of the NFL wild card playoff game

The Seahawks head to Philadelphia to fight the Eagles in the final game of the wild card weekend.

Philadelphia (9-7) is looking to eliminate a double-digit winner in the wild card round for the second consecutive year.

SEAHAWKS VS. EAGLES

Upon entering the 2018 playoffs with legitimate hopes of the Super Bowl, the 12-win Bears lost to the Eagles in the wild card round after Cody Parkey's infamous "Double Doink,quot; failed kick. Seattle (11-5) will hope it doesn't have a similar fate and can return to the divisional round for the first time since the 2016 season.

If the Eagles end up victorious on Sunday, they will have to do so without a number of key contributors. A total of 12 Philadelphia players are in the reserve for the end-of-season injuries that enter the playoffs, including Darren Sproles, Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Malik Jackson, Brandon Brooks and Corey Clement.

The divisional showdown next weekend for Sunday's winner will depend on the outcome of the Saints vs. game. Vikings If the Saints win, the Seahawks or Eagles will play against the 49ers. However, if the Vikings win, Seahawks or Eagles will face the Packers.

