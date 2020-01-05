Seahawks vs. Eagles: odds, prediction, betting trends for the NFL wild card playoff game

When the Seahawks (11-5) travel to face the Eagles (9-7) in Philadelphia for Sunday's NFC wild card playoff game (4:40 p.m. ET, NBC), it will be a wild card confrontation disappointed vs An excited division champion. The No. 5 Seahawks settled for second place in the NFC West behind the 49ers, while the No. 4 Eagles beat the Cowboys to take the NFC East.

The Seahawks faced the Eagles on the road in Week 12, winning an ugly battle of attrition, 17-9. Both teams have tried to overcome several injury problems throughout the season and must do so again in the rematch.

Here you will find everything you need to know about betting on Seahawks vs. Eagles in the NFL playoffs, including the updated odds, trends and prediction of our experts for the NFC wild card game.

Seahawks Vs. Eagles for the NFL playoffs

Spread: Seahawks by 1.5

Seahawks by 1.5 Total points: Four. Five

Four. Five Possibilities: Seahawks -105, Eagles -115

The Seahawks have been light favorites since the lines were launched, thanks to their solid previous victory in Philadelphia and a record that is two best strong games. The Seahawks with Wilson and coach Pete Carroll also have a recent track record of good performance in the East Coast road games.

All-time series of Seahawks vs. Eagles

The Seahawks, with their victory in November, now have a 10-7 advantage in avian rivalry. They have also won five consecutive games and seven of eight against the Eagles. The last time Philadelphia won, it was in Seattle in November 2008, long before Carroll and Wilson led the Seahawks.

Three trends to know

– The Seahawks were only 7-7-2 against the spread during the regular season. The Eagles were 7-9.

– The Eagles and the Seahawks had exactly half (8 of 16) of their respective games over the total points.

– The Seahawks are 1-3 up and against the spread in the last four games.

Three things to look at

Wilson to Lockett and Metcalf

The Eagles will not have cornerback Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills, Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox are playing wounded in the position. The Seahawks got smart veteran Tyler Lockett and promising rookie DK Metcalf back together in the final against the 49ers. The Seahawks have a makeshift field exhausted against an Eagles career defense. The game plan must be adjusted to be more about Wilson's early release to take advantage of Lockett and Metcalf's ability to stretch the field and open in the red zone.

Wentz to … someone

The Eagles are down to convert QB Greg Ward from the university, as his tight end Zach Ertz (back, ribs) is ready to play at much less than 100 percent. Between Ward, tight end Dallas Goedert and Josh Perkins and runners Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, Wentz needs to exploit the most favorable clashes. The Seahawks have healthy cornerback Shaquill Griffin, but they have been vulnerable against tight wings throughout the season, even after switching to former Lion Quandre Diggs, who is now also healthy. The Seahawks are strong as supporters even without the former Eagle Mychal Kendricks, but Sanders and Scott can cause problems with their speed.

The Eagles have taken advantage of their sudden intermediate committee approach to keep the defenses guessing a bit and found some juice in the field in the process. Seahawks need to be prepared for anything from their helpless hosts offensively.

"Beast Mode,quot; back in the playoffs

Marshawn Lynch will be tireless running and helping rookie Travis Homer as they both try to fill the great void of Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny. Penny burned the Eagles with a long TD career that made a difference in the first meeting. Don't be surprised if Lynch performs a key thunderous race or gets a key TD, even if the general ground clearance is limited.

Statistics that matter

The Eagles have the offensive scoring red zone No. 3, obtaining TD 66.7 percent of the time. The Seahawks fight in defense of the red zone, ranking 26 to allow opponents to score TDs 61.5 percent of the time. It can be difficult for Philadelphia to enter Seattle 20, but when it does, it has the air game to hit it. Wilson needs to be ready to finish the units to match.

Seahawks vs Eagles prediction

The Seahawks are healthier in key clashes and their open receivers and Lynch can make a big difference, making more big plays with Wilson than the Eagles can make around Wentz. The Seahawks defense is a better position to make an impact game in the front with the offensive Eagles line that Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson are missing. Seattle is obliged to play a close game, and its experience taking out nail snappers throughout the season is worth it here again.

Seahawks 20, Eagles 17