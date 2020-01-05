Scarlett Johansson dressed Vera Wang with golden balloons while she and her fiance Colin Jost walk the red carpet

Scarlett Johansson looked beautiful in a crimson dress by Vera Wang as she walked the red carpet with her fiance Colin Jost. The couple held hands when they made their grand entrance and their PDA was in full display. Scarlett is nominated for her role in Marriage history but no one could deny that she was one of the best dressed in the awards ceremony. Colin looked elegant in a dark blue tuxedo and the couple greeted the spectators as they headed to the place.

Molly Dickson designed Scarlett and the results were fabulous. In addition to the beautiful Vera Wang dress, Scarlett dressed in BVLGARI jewelry.

Vera Wang's official Instagram account shared several photos of Scarlett and Colin when they reached the Golden Globes. In one photo, Scarlett was having such a good time that she threw her head back and laughed, while Colin looked at her With an expression of love on his face.

You can see several photos of Scarlett and Colin below.

The dress had a deep neckline and was feminine and romantic. Scarlett was one of the attendants who wore a dress with a long and fluid train behind her. You may see a second photo that Vera Wang shared with Scarlett alone on the red carpet along with the following title.

#ScarlettJohansson arrives at the red carpet of #GoldenGlobes in a trumpet dress with a strapless V-neck and crimson silk faille, with a spectacular hand-draped bow and a train at the back.

Designed by @mollyddickson! #VeraWang #ScarJo

Celebrity stylist Jenny Cho made Scarlett's hair that was combed back and revealed her beautiful face. Scarlett wore many jewelry for her ears that were clearly visible with her hairstyle.

Frankie Boyd did Scarlett's makeup and the look was perfect. Scarlett's eyebrows were natural and well tamed and Frankie chose light golden and brown tones for her eyes. He didn't use much heavy eyeliner in her eyes and she radiated a natural beauty. He chose a light pink lip gloss for his lips.

You can see the photo that makeup artist Frankie Boyd shared below.

What do you think of the appearance of the red carpet of the Golden Globes of Scarlett Johansson? Do you think she and Colin Jost make a good couple?

You've seen Marriage history? Are you supporting Scarlett Johansson to win a Golden Globe?



