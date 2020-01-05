Saints vs. fees Vikings, prediction, betting trends for the NFL wild card playoff game

When the Vikings (10-6) travel to face the Saints (13-3) in New Orleans for the NFC wild card playoff game Sunday afternoon (1:05 ​​pm ET, Fox), the confrontation will be different from the "Miracle of Minneapolis,quot;. " meeting.

The Vikings will be Kirk Cousins ​​as quarterback instead of Case Keenum. Nor did they have Dalvin Cook as their dominant feature. The defense of the Saints has also greatly improved, as they have added key veterans and their young high school has reached the age of majority.

One thing that hasn't changed: Drew Brees and Sean Payton continue to lead the Saints in the postseason.

Here is everything you should know about betting on Vikings vs.. Saints in the NFL playoffs, including updated odds, trends and our prediction for the NFC wild card game.

Saints Vs. Vikings for the NFL playoff game

Spread: Santos for 8

Santos for 8 Total points: 49.5

49.5 Possibilities: Vikings -115, Santos -105

The Saints have been a bit more than home touchdown favorites since the initial lines. The Vikings rested the players and lost to the Bears at home in Week 17, while the Saints played with their principals and defeated the Panthers along the way. Minnesota's momentum cooled a bit, while New Orleans is reaching the playoffs.

Saints vs. Vikings series of all time

The Vikings lead the series 22-12. The Saints won in Minnesota in October of & # 39; 18, 30-20. Before that, the Saints lost in Minnesota in the divisional playoffs after the 2017 season, 29-24 in the game "Minneapolis Miracle." The teams have not played in New Orleans in more than five years. The Saints took that confrontation, 20-9 in September of & # 39; 14.

Three trends to know

– The Saints were 11-5 against the spread during the regular season. The Vikings were only 8-8.

– The Vikings and Saints saw that 9 of their respective 16 games exceeded the total points.

– The Vikings are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games. The Saints are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games.

Three things to look at

Cure of the "miracle of Minneapolis,quot;?

The Saints will have in their minds the winning touchdown of the Stefon Diggs postseason, that is, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and deep Marcus Williams. The Saints remain vulnerable in the back-end, but not so much with their fast pass and career defense creating a more predictable and one-dimensional situation in the field. The Saints will leave pieces in the air, but the key is to avoid any long connection between Cousins ​​and Diggs or Adam Thielen.

Cousins ​​in relation to the big games

Cousins ​​will be under pressure to change the narrative about his inability to win clashes, despite having his best season in the NFL and being a big part of the Vikings' change to the playoffs. Your pass protection has been better and Cook's execution and reception has made everything easier. You need to shake off the past failures of the playoffs and be aware of making good decisions consistently.

Cook vs. Kamara

Saints and Vikings have good career defenses. Therefore, it can be difficult to sled to Cook between the rigs and a tight grip for Kamara to enter the open field. However, the back can cause a lot of damage like electrical outlets and screen receivers. The player that causes the greatest impact of scrimmage will surely be playing for the winning side. Cook is completely healthy for his shoulder injury. Kamara is completely healthy for her ankle injury. The teams will not be content with the necessary touches.

Statistics that matter

The Vikings gave an average of 14 catches in 21 goals for 170 yards to wide receivers this season. They really had trouble giving up big plays outside and sometimes they also burned in the slot. There is no reason to think that they can slow down the open receiver of Saints, Michael Thomas. In two meetings, Thomas was contained in 10 catches for 126 yards on 14 goals. With Xavier Rhodes having a low season at the corner, Thomas can beat those totals in the third match.

Saints Prediction vs. Vikings

The Saints pass game will make a difference with Brees and Thomas connecting for a great day with others participating in the fun of scoring. Kamara is back in fashion and is also a difficult tie for Viking supporters in terms of coverage. The Saints will cause cousins ​​to take awkward situations by slowing down the game and working to take Diggs deep blows. The Saints are better positioned to perform a physical game and retreat a little in the last quarter.

Saints 27, Vikings 17