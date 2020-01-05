Saints & # 39; Drew Brees mom about the future after the playoffs leave

Drew Brees refused to get carried away by a statement about his future after the defeat of the New Orleans Saints in the NFL against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Brees & # 39; Saints fell 26-20 in overtime against the Vikings in a wild-card NFC clash.

The 40-year-old quarterback may become a free agent in March and will reportedly keep the Saints, but was not willing to confirm anything after the defeat.

"I am not commenting on that, other than that I told them this over the past few years, I always took it one year at a time and reassessed every low season," he said in a story. conference, "then find the things I want to improve on and move on."

Brees, who went 26 of 33 for 208 yards with a touchdown and an interception, said Minnesota ran better than New Orleans.

"It was a very close football game. We played a really good team and obviously they came ready to play and at the end of the day they just made more plays than us," he said.

"I love the way we fought in the last quarter (forcing OT after being left behind 20-10). We don't really play our best football so far, but we gathered some good units during that period of time and put ourselves in a position to win.

"But unfortunately they only made a few more moves than us."