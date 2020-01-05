Russian-made Ka-52 and Apache helicopters meet face to face in Egypt – Defense Blog

The Kamov Ka-52 and AH-64D Russian-made Apache attack helicopters of the Egyptian Air Force were seen during the amphibious landing exercises of the Egyptian Naval Forces in the Mediterranean on December 11, 2019.

Scramble magazine reported that Apache helicopters from the Egyptian Air Force Ka-52 and AH-64D were observed aboard the ENS Gamal Abdel Nasser (L1010), a helicopter landing dock (LHD) of the French Mistral class. In particular, both types of helicopters were used in the LHD for the first time.

It should be remembered that in 2015 Egypt signed a contract with Rosoboronexport for the purchase of 46 Ka-52 combat helicopters, becoming the first foreign customer of this type of helicopters. Deliveries to Egypt of the Ka-52 helicopter export version have been carried out since July 2017.

In addition, negotiations are under way with Egypt on the sale of a batch of Ka-52K helicopters on board based on two Mistral Egyptian UDCs.

In October 2015, Egypt signed an agreement with the French shipbuilding association DCNS (now the Naval Group) to acquire two universal Mistral landing ships built in France, originally for Russia. Russia's supply of these ships built under the 2011 contract became impossible after the introduction of European Union anti-racist sanctions in August 2014. The contract for the supply of these ships, which were kept at the STX France shipyard in Saint-Nazaire was officially rescinded by the Russian and French parties on August 5, 2015, and on August 23, 2015, an agreement was reached on the acquisition of both UDCs by Egypt. The real value of the contract for the purchase of two UDCs by Egypt amounted to 950 million euros, and is believed to have been financed mainly by Saudi Arabia.

The first of the two ships L 1010 Gamal Abdel Nasser (former Russian "Vladivostok,quot;) was transferred to the Egyptian Navy in Saint-Nazaire on June 2, 2016 and arrived in Alexandria on June 23, 2016. The second ship L 1020 Anwar al-Sadat (former Russian "Sevastopol,quot;) was transferred to Egypt on September 16, 2016 and arrived in Alexandria on October 1, 2016.

As for Apache, in 1995, the Egyptian Air Force placed an order for 36 AH-64A helicopters. These Apaches were delivered with the same avionics as the US fleet. UU. At that time, except for the indigenous radio team. In 2000, Boeing announced an order to remanufacture the existing Apache fleet in Egypt to the AH-64D configuration, with the exception of the Longbow radar, which had been rejected by the US government. UU. Egypt requested another 12 AH-64D Block II Apaches with Longbow radars through a foreign military sale in 2009.