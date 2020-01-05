Rod Stewart and his son accused of beating resort staff on New Year's Eve

Earlier this week, several media reported that Sir Rod Stewart hit a staff member in an elegant complex in Florida on New Year's Eve. Page Six reported that an unidentified employee complained to the police that Rod Stewart punched him in the left ribcage.

According to the Palm Beach Police Department, the alleged victim accused the 74-year-old singer, his friends, as well as his 39-year-old son of trying to block a private event. The man who claims he was beaten by the singer accused the group of becoming loud and aggressive when told they had to leave.

When the staff member told Rod and his crew that they needed to return, Sean allegedly faced his face and then pushed him back. Immediately after Sean pushed the man, according to the accuser, Rod hit him in the left ribcage.

When police asked Rod what happened, he claimed to have tried to allow children to enter the group area. In addition, the police report describes Rod as apologizing to the officers after the incident occurred. The videos at the event supposedly show Rod and his friends acting as the aggressors in the incident.

The man in question will bring charges against Rod and Sean, and could be tried for simple aggression. Your cutoff date is scheduled for February 5. A representative of the singer and composer declined to comment on the matter, but a source who spoke to the media said the incident was simply a "misunderstanding."

According to Rod's Wikipedia page, he is a rock singer and songwriter and grew up in London, England, with Scottish and English ancestry. Although he has certainly had controversy in the past, Rod is one of the best-selling musical artists in history.

So far, the artist has sold more than 120 million records worldwide. In addition, Rod has marked not one but nine # 1 albums on the UK album charts. It also has another 16 best ten singles in the United States, with four of them reaching number one.

In 2016, Rod was knighted for his philanthropic efforts, in addition to his musical legacy.



