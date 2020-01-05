Rock This Red Carpet Eye Look IRL: a step-by-step guide

You may not be a Hollywood star (yet!), But that doesn't mean you don't have red carpet chances in your life! But according to the celebrity makeup artist of L & # 39; Oréal Paris Sir johnThere is one key thing to keep in mind when putting on makeup on the red carpet: the score.

"There are so many moments on the red carpet and the appearance of the red carpet in everyday life," says Sir John. "It could be a wedding, some kind of special event, or even a night date, but the score is key, maybe a flashy lip or eyes, or it could be just two or three layers of mascara."

Undoubtedly, the eyes have it this award season, with a dramatic focus on the eyelashes and eyelids that surprise the crowd from miles away. But before diving with shadows and mascara, be sure to build a suitable base, with a base, of course. Sir John likes to make a multi-base approach, using a mattifying base in the T zone and a bright, brighter base on the sides of the face.