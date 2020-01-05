Rock This Red Carpet Eye Look IRL: a step-by-step guide

You may not be a Hollywood star (yet!), But that doesn't mean you don't have red carpet chances in your life! But according to the celebrity makeup artist of L & # 39; Oréal Paris Sir johnThere is one key thing to keep in mind when putting on makeup on the red carpet: the score.
"There are so many moments on the red carpet and the appearance of the red carpet in everyday life," says Sir John. "It could be a wedding, some kind of special event, or even a night date, but the score is key, maybe a flashy lip or eyes, or it could be just two or three layers of mascara."
Undoubtedly, the eyes have it this award season, with a dramatic focus on the eyelashes and eyelids that surprise the crowd from miles away. But before diving with shadows and mascara, be sure to build a suitable base, with a base, of course. Sir John likes to make a multi-base approach, using a mattifying base in the T zone and a bright, brighter base on the sides of the face.
Just don't forget the rest of your body! "Make sure your body is luminous from the forehead to the toes," says Sir John. "Eliminate the conversation from the complexion if the face and body is one of the things we neglect to do."
But then it's all about the eyes. To get this red carpet look, look at the previous tutorial, then follow our step-by-step breakdown below.
Step 1: Apply a liquid eye shadow like L & # 39; Oréal Paris Brilliant Eyes on your eyelid, using your fingers to blur it. "I love Brilliant Eyes liquid eyeshadow because it lasts 16 hours," says Sir John. "It is moisture proof, stain proof and wrinkle resistant."
Step 2: Accentuate your eyeshadow with L & # 39; Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise starting at the root, coming and going as if you were brushing your teeth, then take the brush to the ends of your eyelashes. Sir John says that this is his favorite mascara, and adds: "It has 200 bristles, so it gives you tons of separation and large amounts of volume. And it's fast, so you don't need to give yourself so many layers to see the big bang. "
Step 3: Finish the look by applying L & # 39; Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Ink in a deeper color on the upper lip and a lighter color on the bottom to give you the optical illusion of having a fuller lip. "The matte Rouge Signature ink is great because it gives you a lot of saturation on the lips, so you get very opaque lips very quickly, but it doesn't dry out," says Sir John.
But the most important part? Have fun making your look unique! As Sir John says: "Use your own individuality in the moment and do what works for you. Shake what your mother gave you!"