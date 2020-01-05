Rita Wilson shares anguish over the lack of hair and makeup artist before the 2020 Golden Globes

WENN / Avalon

Three hours before the awards ceremony began, Tom Hanks' wife turns to Twitter to share with his followers that the stylist he booked didn't show up.

Rita Wilson She is panicking before the Golden Globe Awards after the stylist hired to take care of her hair and makeup did not show up for her appointment.

The actress / singer of "Jingle All the Way", who will attend the ceremony on Sunday (January 5) in Los Angeles with her husband Tom Hanks – one of the nominees of the night – has had to rethink her preparations for the red carpet.

"My hair and makeup person is behind an hour and twenty minutes," Wilson told his Twitter followers three hours before the awards ceremony began.

"The hair and makeup are not here yet. Trying to be Zen," he wrote 10 minutes later.

Wilson continued to reveal that she had set up the style appointment months in advance to make sure there were no such problems. "I booked this person in September. Hair and makeup are not here yet," he published.

His tweets caused a curious Chrissy Teigen to try to find a little more information about the stylist who didn't show up, since she replied: "I can't go on until I know who, I don't have life"

Wilson, 63, has not yet responded to Teigen's tweet, model and television personality.

Hanks is nominated for Best Performance by an actor in a supporting role in a movie for his role as a beloved television personality Fred Rogers in "A beautiful day in the neighborhood".